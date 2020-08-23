Two Cayuga Community College alumni honored with awards

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Two graduates of Auburn/Cayuga Community College have been recognized with this year's Alumni Association Awards by the CCC Alumni Association: the Hon. Timothy R. Rice ('77) and Lisa D. Chelenza ('92).

Rice, an Auburn High graduate who earned his associate degree in humanities and social science, went on to be named a U.S. magistrate judge for the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania in 2005.

He has also been recognized for his work on a reentry program to assist ex-offenders, and to reduce recidivism. His honors include the Gideon Award from the Temple University School of Law in 2011 for his "dedication to the cause of justice for the indigent."

Rice has also hosted Auburn High School students on history class trips.

"Judge Rice never forgot his roots and generously shares his talents with everyone he encounters," said one of his nominators, retired Auburn High School teacher Gerry Martin.