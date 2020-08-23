Two Cayuga Community College alumni honored with awards

Two graduates of Auburn/Cayuga Community College have been recognized with this year's Alumni Association Awards by the CCC Alumni Association: the Hon. Timothy R. Rice ('77) and Lisa D. Chelenza ('92).
Rice, an Auburn High graduate who earned his associate degree in humanities and social science, went on to be named a U.S. magistrate judge for the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania in 2005.
He has also been recognized for his work on a reentry program to assist ex-offenders, and to reduce recidivism. His honors include the Gideon Award from the Temple University School of Law in 2011 for his "dedication to the cause of justice for the indigent."
Rice has also hosted Auburn High School students on history class trips.
"Judge Rice never forgot his roots and generously shares his talents with everyone he encounters," said one of his nominators, retired Auburn High School teacher Gerry Martin.
Chelenza, who earned an Associate of Arts degree in broadcasting, has worked in broadcast and cable television, including Fox, Showtime, NBC and Time Warner. Since 2004, she has been a host of "Gomez and Lisa in the Morning" on TK 999, one of the most popular morning radio shows in central New York. She has also won two Emmys for her work on the NBC broadcasts of the 2002 and 2004 Olympics.
Chelenza has taught a radio/TV announcing course at CCC for several years, and is a member of the media/telcom advisory board.
"Lisa is a great example of how a Cayuga graduate can have a successful career with an associate's degree from the college," said her nominator, professor Steve Keller, "and also make significant contributions to Cayuga Community College."
The traditional May awards reception and commencement day recognition of the winners did not take place due to the COVID-19 pandemic. An event honoring Rice and Chelenza will take place when it is safe to do so.
For more information, visit cayuga-cc.edu.
