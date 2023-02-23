Cornell Cooperative Extension of Cayuga County will present two Winter Shop Meetings in March. The meetings are hosted by local farms and feature local farmers and industry experts speaking about specific topics, with opportunities for conversation and sharing.

• 12:30 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 1, at Twin Birch Dairy, Skaneateles. Topic: dairy feeders school.

• 12:30 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 15, at Daly Farms, 11032 Route 34, Cato. Topic: fertilizer efficiency and the value of manure.

No registration is required for the meetings, and coffee and doughnuts will be provided by the extension.

For more information, call (315) 255-1183.