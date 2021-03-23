Two Cayuga County Girl Scouts win Gold Awards

Two Cayuga County Girl Scouts are among the 29 winners of the Gold Award this year in the NYPENN Pathways council territory.

The award is the highest achievement in Girl Scouting, and honors girls for excellence and leadership as they positively impact their communities with Take Action projects. Projects require a minimum of 80 hours of work.

“Gold Award Girl Scouts change the world by tackling issues they’re passionate about while learning essential skills that prepare them for all aspects of life. They problem-solve, inspire, advocate, educate and make a difference. The benefits in their communities and beyond are of lasting, positive change brought about by their efforts. We applaud the commitment and dedication required to earn this award and are proud of our ‘Class of 2020’ Gold Award Girl Scouts. We know they each will continue to make the world a better place well into the future,” said Julie Dale, CEO of Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways, in a news release.