Two Cayuga County Girl Scouts win Gold Awards

Two Cayuga County Girl Scouts are among the 29 winners of the Gold Award this year in the NYPENN Pathways council territory.
The award is the highest achievement in Girl Scouting, and honors girls for excellence and leadership as they positively impact their communities with Take Action projects. Projects require a minimum of 80 hours of work.
“Gold Award Girl Scouts change the world by tackling issues they’re passionate about while learning essential skills that prepare them for all aspects of life. They problem-solve, inspire, advocate, educate and make a difference. The benefits in their communities and beyond are of lasting, positive change brought about by their efforts. We applaud the commitment and dedication required to earn this award and are proud of our ‘Class of 2020’ Gold Award Girl Scouts. We know they each will continue to make the world a better place well into the future,” said Julie Dale, CEO of Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways, in a news release.
The local winners of the award this year are Rachel Pflueger, of Auburn, and Sabrina Westmiller, of Auburn. Pflueger's project addressed the mental health of counselors at Camp Y-Owasco by providing instruction at orientation, sharing resources for healthy coping and repairing the lakeside lean-tos at the camp as safe, quiet places to recharge. Westmiller's project sought to clean, identify and record cemetery headstones and monuments in order to preserve the history of ancestors. Pflueger is a graduate of Moravia High School who now studies criminal justice at Cayuga Community College, and Westmiller is a graduate of Dana L. West Jr.-Sr. High School in Port Byron.
Delayed from fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the awards were presented virtually Feb. 27 with recipients, their families, council staff and board members.
For more information, visit gsnypenn.org.