Cayuga County Habitat for Humanity has added Thad Paris and Jolie Vrabel to its board of directors.
Paris, who joined the board in the spring, owns and operates life coaching business Live Inspired Now. He also volunteers with Rotary International and the Port Byron Food Pantry, and served with the U.S. Marine Corps from 1993 to 1997. His knowledge of OSHA safety standards allows him to supervise volunteers on Habitat construction sites.
Vrabel, who joined the board this fall, comes to the area from Louisiana. She is an engineer at Baker Hughes in Skaneateles Falls, and lives in Camillus with her partner, Andrew, and their two dogs, Theo and Cassie. She also volunteers with Big Brothers Big Sisters, and serves on the volunteer committee at Baker Hughes. She is involved with Habitat's family marketing and selection committees.
For more information, visit cayugahabitat.org.