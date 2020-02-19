Two scholarships available from Zonta Club of Auburn
Two scholarships available from Zonta Club of Auburn

Scholarship
The Zonta Club of Auburn is accepting applications for two scholarships available to students of the following high schools: Auburn, Cato-Meridian, Moravia, Dana L. West (Port Byron), Southern Cayuga, Tyburn Academy, Union Springs, Weedsport and Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES.

Both scholarships, the Jean M. Coon Humanitarian Award and the Young Women in Public Affairs Award, are for $1,000.

The deadline for applications is March 13. Packets are available from school guidance counselors.

For more information, email Kathy Barnard at khbarnard@gmail.com.

