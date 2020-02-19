Two scholarships available from Zonta Club of Auburn

The Zonta Club of Auburn is accepting applications for two scholarships available to students of the following high schools: Auburn, Cato-Meridian, Moravia, Dana L. West (Port Byron), Southern Cayuga, Tyburn Academy, Union Springs, Weedsport and Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES.
Both scholarships, the Jean M. Coon Humanitarian Award and the Young Women in Public Affairs Award, are for $1,000.
The deadline for applications is March 13. Packets are available from school guidance counselors.
For more information, email Kathy Barnard at khbarnard@gmail.com.