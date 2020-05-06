Tyburn Academy: A reminder that learning is essential

Parents and teachers want schools to support their children's ability to become lifelong learners who are able to love, work and act as responsible members of the community. At a time when test scores, attendance records, and learning standards are upside down, how do we even fulfill that mission? In order to have any of our distance learning mean anything, a student has to be engaged and motivated. They have to have a desire to learn and they have to have been in a learning environment that encourages this.
In our pursuit for excellence we have let ourselves think that the most essential needs of children in school are more course offerings, the latest technological advances, new turf fields and larger pensions. How our schools have responded to the pandemic while keeping the best interest of our students in mind should make us reassess our priorities. The things I mentioned above cannot replace human connection, a sense of belonging that comes from community, and accountability to our neighbor. The essential needs of children in school are rooted in the human person and our need for love. We need to provide an education in love — love of learning, love of God, and love of neighbor. To maintain any learning right now is only possible because of love.
For a child to get out of bed first thing every morning, sit at a computer all day, and rely on their critical thinking skills takes LOVE.
For a teacher to sit at a computer longer than an average work day, try to keep tabs on every student, give assignments that have meaning, and offer continual encouragement to persevere takes LOVE.
For a parent to juggle work( or the worry of a lack of work), manage online learning, explain to a child that they cannot hug grandma, and learn Math again takes LOVE.
Schools today spend an enormous amount of money on equipping buildings with safety features, training and orchestrating practice drills to be prepared for a crisis. Were we prepared for this different kind of “shelter in place”? At Tyburn Academy we were able to meet the needs of students quickly and efficiently because of our readiness plans in place. Additionally, we have the principal of subsidiary on our side to enable quick decision making.
About 10 days before the announcement of school closures Tyburn had a staff meeting to address the “what if” questions. We had all the online platforms in place. We knew which students would need help with getting access to the proper technology. We all laughed nervously at the idea of this and felt a pit in our stomachs that this was a real possibility.
When the announcement came on a weekend, we were ready to go on Monday. Students came into school to get their belongings and any additional learning aids they needed. Teachers did the same and online classes started. Third-semester report cards went out on time. Students are still receiving grades for the fourth semester. At Tyburn everyone can take Regents courses, but opt out of the Regents exams so we have final exams for our students. Clearly our students cannot receive all the instruction that they would if they were in school; however, we know that any significant gap in learning will be detrimental. Our parents know and appreciate this as well. Without our community of teachers, students and parents working together, all of this would not be possible.
Every week we have a Zoom staff meeting. Our discussion starts with state Department of Education updates and how Tyburn will adapt. The rest of the meeting is about our students. Who hasn’t shown their face often on Zoom meetings? Who is struggling with technology or any classroom material? Who do we think is struggling with keeping a schedule? All teachers have become advocates for all classes. When I meet with my theology class we also talk about math and science so our students know how much they are supported in all of their learning. We end with solutions and changes that we will make in the upcoming week. This past week we ended on a different note because, if our students do not know that they are loved in school, then what we teach them does not matter. Our teachers have also provided a constant stream of encouragement, support, and hope. St. John Paul II can help us with this: “I plead with you – never give up on hope, never doubt, never tire, and never become discouraged. Be not afraid!” #neverstoplearning
Ann Fallon works in development at Tyburn Academy, an independent Catholic school recognized by the Rochester Diocese that is located at 17 Clymer St., Auburn. She has three children who graduated from the school and three who are currently enrolled. For more information, call (315) 252-2937 or visit tyburnacademy.com.
