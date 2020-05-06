Tyburn Academy: A reminder that learning is essential

Every week we have a Zoom staff meeting. Our discussion starts with state Department of Education updates and how Tyburn will adapt. The rest of the meeting is about our students. Who hasn’t shown their face often on Zoom meetings? Who is struggling with technology or any classroom material? Who do we think is struggling with keeping a schedule? All teachers have become advocates for all classes. When I meet with my theology class we also talk about math and science so our students know how much they are supported in all of their learning. We end with solutions and changes that we will make in the upcoming week. This past week we ended on a different note because, if our students do not know that they are loved in school, then what we teach them does not matter. Our teachers have also provided a constant stream of encouragement, support, and hope. St. John Paul II can help us with this: “I plead with you – never give up on hope, never doubt, never tire, and never become discouraged. Be not afraid!” #neverstoplearning