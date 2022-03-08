Tyburn Academy: A student's perspective on Catholic education

“Why Catholic school?” is a question I am frequently asked. As a senior at Tyburn Academy, I have been able to see and experience firsthand the many blessings that come with a Catholic education. Yes, the student body is small in size. Yes, academics demand a rigorous course load. Yes, we are upheld to seemingly strict moral standards. But in a Christian understanding of the world, things that seem negative are redeemed by Christ for the positive. In a Catholic school, we understand that in the student body we are members of His mystical body, the truth of Christ is studied in rigor, and the environment guided by the faith is what sets a Catholic school apart.

The Catechism of the Catholic Church states, “A child is not something owed to one, but is a gift.” Unlike anywhere else, students are seen as a gift, and therefore treated as such. Teachers care for each student as an individual and want to develop and form them into the best versions of themselves. They take time to get to know and form a relationship with students. Through these relationships, they are better able to provide for students' needs. It is understood that everyone differs in interests and ability, and therefore they are able to provide instruction accordingly. There truly is an investment in students' success. This investment transforms the entire atmosphere into one of sincere love and encouragement.

The student body within Tyburn may appear to be small in size; however, the close-knit community only enhances the high school experience. It is filled with joy, happiness and constant laughter. The “Crusader pride” is contagious, which results in exciting and competitive sports games. The friendships formed within a Catholic school are Christ-centered and built around pursuing the truth. The genuine love of neighbor combined with a faith-centered community creates an atmosphere built for students to prosper.

Tyburn offers classes that enrich education by engaging students in a challenging way, unlike an education offered elsewhere. Through classes of Latin, philosophy, ethics and metaphysics, logic and rhetoric, students develop important critical thinking skills that lead them to better understand even the most difficult topics. By enhancing students’ abilities to reason, they graduate prepared to face the many challenges that come throughout life.

In a Catholic school, the faith is not merely reserved for one class but is webbed into the environment all around. The theology classes teach about the person of Christ, but they are rooted in meeting Him. With these foundations set, students are able to embrace each other as if they were embracing Christ. Students are then able to take these practices and share them with a world that is lacking the compassion that resembles His love. This is what sets a Catholic school apart.

All of these elements within a Catholic school have shaped and developed me into the person that I am today. As I look back and reflect on my education, it becomes so evident that my success has originated in Catholic schooling. Over the past four years, I have kept a note in my phone that I call my “high school highlights.” Every memory within it remains as evidence of my testimony. During my freshman year, I got to go on a pilgrimage to Rome and attend my first ever March for Life. During my sophomore year, I had the privilege to watch my fellow students and teachers unite to uplift one another amid a trying time for all. During my junior year, we had a talent show and one of the teachers was so committed to the event, he learned a song on the bagpipes and performed it. In addition to that, I was voted to be a captain of our Lady Crusader soccer team; we won the championship after an undefeated season.

I am now nearing the end of this chapter in my life, but I leave confident and grateful, for I have been taught well and I have been blessed. After nine years at St. Joseph School and four years at Tyburn, I am a witness to the difference that a Catholic education can make.

Chloe Reohr is a senior at Tyburn Academy of Mary Immaculate and previously attended St. Joseph School for grades K-8. Chloe has been accepted to Belmont Abbey College, Franciscan University of Steubenville and Clarkson University. She hopes to have a career in physical therapy. For more information on Tyburn, an independent Catholic school recognized by the Rochester Diocese that is located at 17 Clymer St., Auburn, call (315) 252-2937 or visit tyburnacademy.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0