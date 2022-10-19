Tyburn Academy: A tribute to Joe LoPiccolo

Every fall, Tyburn Academy of Mary Immaculate hosts a sports banquet to honor a local servant leader in the Auburn community.

As always, this year's banquet is sponsored by the Knights of Columbus Council No. 207 and offers a delicious and authentic Italian dinner prepared by the Cultural Italian American Organization and the Italian Cucina Crew. A special highlight of the annual banquet is the presence of our very own Syracuse University men's basketball coach, Jim Boeheim, and the SU basketball coaching staff, who will share insights and expectations about the upcoming season. The event also hosts a silent auction of impressive sports memorabilia.

This year’s sports banquet takes place on Thursday, Oct. 20, and will honor Mr. Joseph LoPiccolo. Joe is a product of 16 years of local Catholic education. This education both formed Joe's faith and directed his actions, inspiring him to a life of humble service to the Auburn community. Born and raised in Auburn as the first of three children, Mr. LoPiccolo attended elementary school at St. Francis of Assisi and high school at Our Lady of Mount Carmel. Joe pursued his undergraduate degree at Villanova, a Catholic college within the Augustinian order, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in political science and a minor in history. He continued his studies at SUNY Albany and earned his master’s degree in public administration in 1969. Joe devoted his first few professional years to teaching at Holy Family School in Auburn and was awarded his permanent teaching certificate in 1972. After teaching, Mr. LoPiccolo worked in the New York State Division of Parole, retiring as a senior parole officer after 30 years of service. From 2002 to 2015, Joe continued his public service, working as a court officer in the Auburn city and county courts.

Joe has been a parishioner at St. Mary’s Church in Auburn for over 30 years. As a fourth degree member of the Knights of Columbus and past grand knight, he has given of his time, talent and treasure in so many noteworthy ways. Joe was a founding member and volunteer for Operation Enduring Gratitude, providing valuable assistance to veterans in our local community. He is a past president of the Neighborhood House, helping to provide high quality day care services for working families in Auburn. Joes was also a past board member of the Cayuga Museum of History & Art and has coordinated many golf fundraising campaigns to benefit local charities. Mr. LoPiccolo currently sits on the board of directors for Tyburn Academy; he has diligently devoted 20 years of guidance, insights and support to the school, acting six years as board president.

Mr. LoPiccolo’s service to Auburn is indeed impressive, but even more remarkable is the spirit with which he works. Joe is always ready with a smile to warmly greet those around him. He demonstrates genuine enthusiasm, sincerity, care and concern for others, always asking how another is doing, never boasting about himself, and seeking to elevate those around him with his infectious cheer and kind spiritedness. He also has a wonderful sense of humor, living out the Christian virtues of humility, charity and joy. Looking back on his life so significantly immersed in Catholic education and Christian service, Mr. LoPiccolo points to Catholic education as a key influence in the positive direction of his life and the development of his servant’s spirit and character. Joe explained, “Any success I have achieved I attribute to my wonderful and nurturing parents and to the formation I received from Catholic education in grades one through my baccalaureate degree — that’s 16 years!”

Indeed, Catholic schools give students the opportunity to learn who Jesus Christ is, how deeply he loves each person, and how to live out the Christian faith. In addition to rigorous academics, children in our local Catholic schools are instructed in the truths and virtues of the Christian faith and the goodness and joy of Christian service. Mr. LoPiccolo acknowledges the benefits he received while attending Catholic schools; for Catholic schools to continue to be successful, he advises: “Stick to the principles of our faith, not only a good academic education but also formation in the faith and reception of the sacraments.”

Mr. Joseph LoPiccolo could not be more deserving of Auburn’s gratitude and consideration for all his many years of dedication to the community. Please join us in honoring Joe's life of service and share in our appreciation for Joe. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are priced at $50 per person and are available at the Knights of Columbus and Tyburn Academy.