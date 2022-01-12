Tyburn Academy: A worthy Christmas gift

Dating back to the 4th century, Christian tradition has celebrated the Christmas season for a full 40 days after Dec. 25. Those who still hold fast to this ancient custom display their lights, decorations and Nativity creche for the entirety of Christmastide; feasting and fellowship, acts of charity and gift giving extend through Feb. 2, the feast of the presentation of Jesus, or Candlemas.

Imagine celebrating Christmas for a full 40 days! Rather than watching helplessly as the Christmas spirit dies with the incoming new year, this sacred season may be preserved by continuing that Christian exertion with which we are inspired on Christmas day. We can feast and laugh and smile and sing, pray with our families, attend church services, help our neighbors and sacrifice for our friends and family. Lastly, we can keep on giving in the true spirit of Christmas.

Of course, many of the gifts exchanged in our culture are material in nature. Indeed, Christmas in the United States is a multi-billion dollar business: Approximately $843-$859 billion dollars were spent on this Christmas season alone! With such exorbitant spending, one might ponder how much of what was given was actually worth giving in the first place, and whether our children are any better off for receiving more toys, more candy, more games — often, it just feels like more rubbish.

The accumulation of commodities does very little for the substantive well-being of our children. As Jesus queried, “For what will it profit them to gain the whole world and forfeit their life?” All of this is to say that perhaps we are giving our children the wrong gifts. Perhaps we ought to focus on giving that which can beautifully inspire and transform the souls of our children, a gift that will enduringly enrich their minds and their hearts, and not simply satisfy their longing for temporal and superficial goods. We can give to our children a gift with eternal and everlasting value, a gift that will give back to them for the rest of their lives. This Christmas season we can give to our children the gift of true Catholic Christian classical education.

Our family has discovered this gift in St. Albert the Great Academy and Tyburn Academy of Mary Immaculate right here in Auburn. These are two educational institutions committed to providing an authentic Catholic Christian education to the children of this community. They exist to support parents as the primary educators of their children in the home, attempting to reinforce Christian values while simultaneously upholding traditionally demanding academic standards. Here, a child can come to learn in an environment that is caring, warm and dedicated to the pursuit of truth, goodness and beauty.

Authentic education presupposes that truth exists and that it can be known. In a devoted quest for this truth, Tyburn Academy and St. Albert the Great challenge children to engage worthwhile material and thought-provoking subject matters; the schools aim to instruct children to reason well, to form logical arguments, and to articulate these arguments with confidence and charity. This gift of authentic education teaches children that learning is a worthy endeavor in its own right and for its own sake; it awakens and develops in children a deep and lifelong love of learning.

Both Tyburn Academy and St. Albert the Great boast positive leaders at their helms, supportive and willing teachers, and many families who are committed to raising their children to be pillars of goodness, strength and integrity in our community. Perhaps this Christmas season, you will consider giving this priceless gift to your children. Alternatively, you may consider sponsoring a child in need of financial assistance. This Christmastide, we have the opportunity to offer to our children a worthy gift, a gift that will uplift, illuminate and enlighten their sweet minds and souls and form them to be adults eager for what is good and right and true and beautiful. The gift of Catholic Christian education is a gift that will give back a hundred times over.

As Jesus promised, “Truly I tell you, there is no one who has left house or fields ... (toys or video games or other material goods) for my sake and for the sake of the good news, who will not receive a hundredfold now in this age ... and eternal life in the age to come.” — Mark 10:29-30

Erin Nolan is a grateful mother of 10 children and, along with her husband, Mike, a strong supporter of Catholic education, with eight of their children attending St. Albert the Great Academy and Tyburn Academy of Mary Immaculate. Erin is also a licensed attorney and active church and school volunteer. For more information on Tyburn, an independent Catholic school recognized by the Rochester Diocese that is located at 17 Clymer St., Auburn, call (315) 252-2937 or visit tyburnacademy.com.

