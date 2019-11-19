Catechesis of the Good Shepherd is a faith formation program founded on the principles of Maria Montessori. It is a unique approach to catechesis founded in both sacred Scripture and the liturgy, rich with spiritual teachings and traditions of the church. This scientific method of education is based on the knowledge that children have a natural love for learning and in knowing their creator. Children experience joy in their sense of wonder, unconditional love and awe for all of creation. Beautiful and orderly, the prepared environment, called the Atrium, is designed for children to work with a range of materials — materials that engage the child to contemplate the lesson he or she has just heard and discover many innate truths of our faith. The Atrium gives children a learning environment free from distraction and noise that gives them the means to see and understand, absorb and contemplate, and work with their hands to feed their soul. It is not just another teaching program; it’s a full immersion learning experience. With the addition of sixth grade at Tyburn Academy this year, we were able to implement this program into our religion curriculum.
The following excerpts from Maria Montessori’s writings in "The Child in the Church" help to explain this approach to education:
Religion as part of life: "The preparation of the child for full participation in the life of the church is a much wider thing than learning by heart certain intellectual truths. It is a life in itself. Our first lessons should be to make God real and personal to the child. Children have to be sure of our Lord’s love, His desire to forgive, His absolute forgiveness. They must believe in His power to put right what is wrong. In the Parable of the Good Shepherd, the child hears that He calls each one of us by name. Children become interested in God when they discover that God is interested in them. One of the most important things of all is to teach children to pray. Children should be taught to live with God, to think of him easily, and to speak to Him spontaneously, to thank Him, and to ask for consolation in times of trouble. They have not very far to go in order to find God. He dwells there, in the depths of their soul."
In sixth grade at Tyburn, we begin every religion class with Lectio Divina. We listen to the word of God through Scripture, we pray together and then we have a moment of complete silence so we can hear God’s voice and contemplate what message he has for each one of us.
The child learns through movement: "Children in the Atrium are invited to move about freely and work with materials that impart real knowledge which impresses itself in the child’s intelligence. The spontaneous absorption of knowledge is always accompanied by an activity which unites hand and brain, body and mind. A child is not able to understand a sacrament or a complex rite like the Mass simply by studying it in his head. It is necessary that he should hold items such as a chalice and learn to place them on a child-size altar and touch miniature vestments and move figures of sheep, apostles, the baby Jesus. With the help of visible and tangible materials the words are fleshed out and a wealth of catechetical knowledge is provided which makes the most exalted concepts easy to understand. It is important to remember that in the child’s mind every detail of every action is of great interest to him and that his mind is as active during his work as his hands."
At Tyburn, we work with these types of materials and we also care for our chapel. The children learn how to wash and press the linens used for Mass, polish brass and wood, and prepare flower arrangements. These actions help us learn about our faith, understand order and bring beauty to our school. This week, we will make our own Advent candles with beeswax as we learn about the upcoming season of preparation for the feast of Christmas.
Catechesis of the Good Shepherd emphasizes the personal relationship all of us are called to have with Jesus. The messages of parables like the Good Shepherd call children and adults to contemplate the great love God has for each one of us as he calls us all by name. It has been a joy bringing this program into the curriculum at Tyburn Academy.