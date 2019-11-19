* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Ann Fallon works in development at Tyburn Academy, an independent Catholic school recognized by the Rochester Diocese that is located at 17 Clymer St., Auburn. She has three children who graduated from the school and three who are currently enrolled. For more information, call (315) 252-2937 or visit tyburnacademy.com.