Growing up in Auburn, I was very unaware of the other options that exist outside of the public school system for young men and young women. Of course, with our recent bout with COVID-19 and the online learning that sprang up, more options became available. One option that is particularly great for Auburn is Tyburn Academy. If you didn’t know, Tyburn Academy is a private school located on Clymer Street, just down the road from Seward Elementary School.

Though founded and rooted in the Catholic tradition, Tyburn offers the opportunity for all people to come and join our student body to learn and earn a regents diploma as well as earn some college credits in the process. We also have the same connection with BOCES that Auburn High School has, and can help facilitate learning for students with IEPs and 504s. Naturally, there is a cost to attend private school, but our cost is manageable and there are scholarships available.

With all of our learning subjects — such as science, math, English/language arts and history — ongoing efforts to continually improve our school and curriculum are made to better serve the highest ideals and values that we hold as a private Catholic Institution. In particular, our ELA program is evolving into something more structured around the classics, such as Virgil, Shakespeare, Cervantes ("Don Quixote"), Dante and Dickens.

Our program also has students reading introductory books for the grade that they will be moving into. As summer reading is encouraged, we also feel that it is important to have the goal and purpose to prepare students for the subject matter they will be engaging with in the subsequent year. Our summer reading books for students include: "The Chronicles of Narnia" by C.S. Lewis, "The Once and Future King" by T.H. White, "The Trojan War" by Olivia Coolidge, "An Introduction to Shakespeare" by Marchette Chute, "Adventures of Huckleberry Finn" by Mark Twain and "Endurance" by Alfred Hansen.

Our ELA program offers a unique union between classical education and New York state standards. What exactly does that mean? In terms of classical education, Tyburn focuses on the virtues often spoken of and written of throughout history, in all cultures. These virtues and ideals are things like: humility, charity, chastity, gratitude, temperance, patience and diligence, or, in a word, “wisdom." Traditional values and virtues that have lasted the tests of all ranges and dynamics of humanity, despite what our current trends in American culture would have us believe. Our English curriculum seeks to maintain the higher ideals of the created order so our students can better themselves as individuals, and better their respective communities.

In our ELA program, we will be working through understanding literary analysis, its various forms, and engaging with secondary sources to create essays and papers that articulate the unique perspective of each student. The middle school level will work primarily with grammar, grammar rules, and learning to write various types of paragraphs, essays and their own stories. Their literature will focus on forming the imagination via myths, legends, tall tales and fairy tales while the high school will begin to think more substantively about life values, their character, the type of life they want to live, and the kind of people they want to become.

Speaking to New York state standards, we follow the outlines given by the New York State Education Department and work those standards into our curriculum. Given that we are a private institution, we can better fit those standards into a curriculum that makes sense as it builds toward preparing students for life and/or college.

If you are looking for an alternative to public school, I would recommend Tyburn Academy. Speaking as a non-Catholic English teacher, I feel that Tyburn is ready for even greater things. We would love for more of our community to be part of our ongoing growth and development into the best of what we can be as a school. Call us at (315) 252-2937 to tour our school and speak with our representatives. We’d love for your child or grandchild to “be who God meant for you to be and you will set the world on fire!” — St. Catherine of Sienna