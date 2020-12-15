Tyburn Academy: Fall happenings in school and out

Our beautiful fall weather afforded us the opportunity to pay our respects to our founder, Father Albert Shamon, at his burial place at St. Joseph’s Cemetery. A brief narrative of his legacy is presented to our students. This is a yearly tradition that continues as part of our theology program. In addition, our opening Mass was celebrated in our chapel with a small group of students while the rest of the school participated virtually in their homerooms through livestream.

Just recently our soccer coach, Grace Fallon, and our athletic director, Duke Metroka, have been holding a sports clinic every Friday after school to keep our students in shape for when the state will allow our students to safely participate in our sports league. Our soccer league is scheduled to begin participating in March, and our basketball league is anticipating playing in the winter.

While studying the ancient world, our sixth graders built dioramas of ancient cities and most recently made papyrus, the first paper invented by the Egyptians. In addition to working diligently in AP courses and college-level math and science courses, our high school students have acted out several classic pieces of literature, such as "Twelve Angry Men." Our middle school completed an in-depth unit on viruses, focusing mainly on the transmission and effects of COVID-19.

If you would like to consider enrolling your student at Tyburn Academy for a safe, in-person, five-day-a-week joyful learning environment, please contact us at (315) 252-2937.

Regina Delaney is assistant principal at Tyburn Academy, an independent Catholic school recognized by the Rochester Diocese that is located at 17 Clymer St., Auburn. She has three children who graduated from the school and three who are currently enrolled. For more information, call (315) 252-2937 or visit tyburnacademy.com.

