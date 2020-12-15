Tyburn Academy: Fall happenings in school and out

Tyburn Academy of Mary Immaculate is a private Catholic school in Auburn. We are proud of our Catholic values and traditions that have been in existence for over 25 years. Along with following all state standards, we provide quality education in the classical tradition for grades six through 12. Our curriculum is differentiated to meet the needs of all students regardless of their abilities.
These extraordinary times during the global pandemic, we are happy to report that all Tyburn staff and students have been holding in-person sessions five days week for full-day instruction. In addition, we have open enrollment throughout the year. We encourage interested students to explore this option for enrollment at any time throughout the school year. We have made modifications to our learning environment due to COVID-19 to ensure safety protocols as directed by the state Department of Health, including all staff and faculty wearing masks, social distancing, hand sanitizing stations, capping the number of student for each class to 15, etc. So far we have had a wonderful start to our school year.
Though we have many activities at Tyburn Academy, we would like to highlight just a few of the great happenings occurring here both academic and extracurricular.
We have an outdoor classroom space that has been built by one of our students, Michael Ciras, as part of his Eagle Scout project. Although not completely finished, we are still able to utilize this space during a warm fall days for all our core courses and music program.
To celebrate the culmination of Spirit Week, we were able to have an outdoor homecoming dance, “Maskquerade Under the Stars.” Students in grades nine through 12 enjoyed dancing under a large tent adorned with Christmas lights while social distancing and wearing masks. Tiki torches surrounded the tent, illuminating our campus. Congratulations to our homecoming king and queen, Daniel Shaw and Louisa Fallon. The rest of the court members were Gabriel Dauerheim, Spencer Shaw, Michael Ciras, Maximilian Fallon, Chloe Reohr, Chloe Sabo, Fiona Weichert and Kaylee Marks. Our Student Government Organization worked very hard so that fun could be had by all!
We recently brought back the long time tradition of Thursday Pizza Day. The global pandemic has put many restrictions on us. One restriction is our student body cannot eat together in our cafeteria, forcing students to eat in their classrooms. We are so happy that Mama Maria is able to supply the student body with individually boxed personal pizzas.
In order to maintain social distance, our science lab has under gone a facelift with new tables and various science equipment.
As Thanksgiving approached, we looked forward to our schoolwide Thanksgiving luncheon, catered by Balloons Restaurant. This delicious feast looked a bit differently this year so we could follow appropriate safety protocols.
Our beautiful fall weather afforded us the opportunity to pay our respects to our founder, Father Albert Shamon, at his burial place at St. Joseph’s Cemetery. A brief narrative of his legacy is presented to our students. This is a yearly tradition that continues as part of our theology program. In addition, our opening Mass was celebrated in our chapel with a small group of students while the rest of the school participated virtually in their homerooms through livestream.
Just recently our soccer coach, Grace Fallon, and our athletic director, Duke Metroka, have been holding a sports clinic every Friday after school to keep our students in shape for when the state will allow our students to safely participate in our sports league. Our soccer league is scheduled to begin participating in March, and our basketball league is anticipating playing in the winter.
While studying the ancient world, our sixth graders built dioramas of ancient cities and most recently made papyrus, the first paper invented by the Egyptians. In addition to working diligently in AP courses and college-level math and science courses, our high school students have acted out several classic pieces of literature, such as "Twelve Angry Men." Our middle school completed an in-depth unit on viruses, focusing mainly on the transmission and effects of COVID-19.
If you would like to consider enrolling your student at Tyburn Academy for a safe, in-person, five-day-a-week joyful learning environment, please contact us at (315) 252-2937.
Regina Delaney is assistant principal at Tyburn Academy, an independent Catholic school recognized by the Rochester Diocese that is located at 17 Clymer St., Auburn. She has three children who graduated from the school and three who are currently enrolled. For more information, call (315) 252-2937 or visit tyburnacademy.com.
