Latin is fundamental to classical education. First, students successfully completing one year of Latin have a solid knowledge of grammar, the first of the trivium: grammar, logic and rhetoric. It is a hallmark of private classical education. Latin is a key into the world of the Judeo-Christian and Greco-Roman traditions: Students completing one year of Latin will have a deeper understanding of the pagan culture that surrounded the Jewish people at Jesus’ time and the time of the early Christians, and will also have been introduced to the mythology, history, literature and culture of Greece and Rome.
Latin is a gateway to the study of the liberal arts, which is the education proper to a free citizen, not simply the knowledge a machine or slave needs — a free citizen who is required to vote and participate in their community will benefit from studying the language of Cicero, Caesar, Livy, Augustine, Jerome, Thomas Aquinas, Erasmus, Thomas Moore and a vast host of authors too numerous to list here whose works constitute the western canon, the great books. The student of Latin stands on the “shoulders of giants” and participates in G.K. Chesterton’s “democracy of the dead.” These authors teach virtue, civic duty and the later ones the gospel; attention to these subjects is sorely lacking in contemporary literature. The study of Latin is a corrective, an antidote, for Henry Ford’s poisonous assertion that “all history is bunk,” which has wormed its way into a STEM-focused world that devalues the humanities in favor of technical knowledge and profit.
A prior knowledge of Latin is also still extremely useful, helpful if not strictly necessary, for the professional. The student of English literature will find that almost half of all English words are derived in one form or another from Latin, the lawyer that the legal terminology (jargon) they use every day is in fact Latin, the doctor or veterinarian that the anatomy of the human body and the terms of the medical calling are overwhelmingly derived from Latin or its cousin Greek, and the scientist that the names of all plants and animals are Latin ones and that Greek and Latin roots are impossible to avoid. Professionals in the medical and legal fields must learn medical Latin terms — "per oram," "cranium," etc. — and legal ones— "quid pro quo," "habeas corpus," etc. — regardless of whether they know any Latin.
You have free articles remaining.
Students who take Latin have higher verbal SAT scores than students of other foreign languages or no foreign languages at all, as shown in a 2011-2012 survey of college-bound seniors, available to view on the Bolchazy website and, furthermore, had a higher GPA than students of other foreign languages or those who did not take any foreign language at all in a 1985 study by the University of Tennessee at Knoxville. The best liberal arts colleges and universities in the nation value Latin enough to have classics programs that teach Latin language and literature, along with Roman history and culture, including: Columbia, Harvard, Stanford, Yale, Princeton, the University of Pennsylvania, Cornell, Brown, the University of Chicago and premier Christian colleges like Christendom College, Catholic University and Hillsdale College. Even public SUNY schools such as Hunter College often have classics departments. Latin is still relevant and highly beneficial to students of the liberal arts; it is a core feature of college preparatory schools preparing young people for college or university. (The only higher learning institutions that do not offer Latin, generally, are community colleges. Junior colleges do not require a college preparatory education such as Tyburn offers.)
Tyburn Academy offers four years of Latin instruction, the fourth year being an Advanced Placement course. Students learn to read, write and speak Latin in addition to learning about Roman culture and mythology. Latin authors read in Latin III and IV include the classical Roman authors Caesar, Cicero, Vergil and Pliny. Students also read Latin texts from late antiquity by authors including Jerome the Scholar, Pope Gregory the Great, and Patrick of Ireland. To find out more about Tyburn Academy, visit us at tyburnacademy.com or in person at 17 Clymer St., Auburn.