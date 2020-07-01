Tyburn Academy: Pandemic shows 2020 seniors that abnormal is normal

In June, in accordance with New York state restrictions, Tyburn Academy proudly celebrated the graduation of the 2020 senior class. This suffering world has told our seniors that they have experienced abnormal circumstances due to the pandemic; they have been told that "normal" is gone and "usual" has not happened. But, on the contrary, "normal" and the "usual" have persisted. For life itself is always unpredictable. Life, with its twists and turns, ups and downs, can never be usual, can never be measured, and never be planned. The world our seniors will walk into is dynamic, complex and ever-changing. And so, this pandemic has be an educator, showing for our seniors that the world in which they will dive will continually have unpredictable and unforeseeable challenges. The very abnormality of life is its normality. It is our great hope that our seniors of 2020 and our seniors to come will, when met with these unavoidable waves of life, stand firm in their knowledge that despite the abnormal there is a constant in life, there is an absolute, there is steadfastness, and it is Christ. When our seniors are faced with the challenges of life, it is our hope that they will recall their purpose, their mission, their place in the omnipotent, omnibenevolent heart of Christ. Placing their hearts within his, our seniors will be equipped to face and conquer the struggles of life with hope, joy and love. As our seniors become our alumni, they will not forget that they belong in his heart, under his protection, consumed by his ever-constant love.