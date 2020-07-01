Tyburn Academy: Pandemic shows 2020 seniors that abnormal is normal

As one looks around, every bodily sense is happily overwhelmed with the beauty of the season. The trees are vibrant, creating a lush display of life that seems fearless of a forthcoming winter. The soft breeze creates air that is sweet and fresh. The sun shines upon the elegant roses, which have unabashedly reached full bloom. The delicacy of spring has brought forth the valor of summer. How providential is it that this past month of June was dedicated and in service of the most sacred heart of Jesus! Often, the natural world manifests spiritual realities. And so then, this is the season that we are happily overwhelmed with the beauty of love. The outpouring ardor of this sacred heart is in full force, igniting in hearts a zeal for life. His care and thought of us is sweet and fresh, yet ever constant. His warm gaze smiling on us causes us to grow and strive for a potential worthy of a heavenly kingdom. The past month was the sacred heart of Jesus’ and happy are those who know their place in him.
Since its early years, Tyburn Academy of Mary Immaculate has dedicated its mission, its faculty and its students to the sacred heart of Jesus. In the fall of this past academic year, the Tyburn family renewed its enrollment to the Sacred Heart, entrusting the livelihood of each student to the protection and caring will of our most merciful Lord. Under his mission, then, the educating of a Tyburn student is unlike any other formation. For, at the core of Tyburn curriculum is the dignity of man, whose sole purpose is to bring forth the holy dignity of God in the world. Children are precious in the eyes of God, for their hearts rest on his. Naturally, in their innocence, the Lord draws them close to his divine heart, so that their place of peace is in him, their comfort is his warmth, and their joyous hearts beat in unison with the divine. The humble mission of a Tyburn educator, then, is at the service of the workings of God. It is the honorable duty of the staff and faculty to reaffirm and awaken in the minds of the growing students the reality of their purpose and value. They are Christ’s, and we offer students the wonderful opportunity to encounter him, so that a child, as he grows and matures, has the great ability to accept that his purpose is known, that his life is providentially driven, and his well-being is perpetually held in the sacred heart of God.
In June, in accordance with New York state restrictions, Tyburn Academy proudly celebrated the graduation of the 2020 senior class. This suffering world has told our seniors that they have experienced abnormal circumstances due to the pandemic; they have been told that "normal" is gone and "usual" has not happened. But, on the contrary, "normal" and the "usual" have persisted. For life itself is always unpredictable. Life, with its twists and turns, ups and downs, can never be usual, can never be measured, and never be planned. The world our seniors will walk into is dynamic, complex and ever-changing. And so, this pandemic has be an educator, showing for our seniors that the world in which they will dive will continually have unpredictable and unforeseeable challenges. The very abnormality of life is its normality. It is our great hope that our seniors of 2020 and our seniors to come will, when met with these unavoidable waves of life, stand firm in their knowledge that despite the abnormal there is a constant in life, there is an absolute, there is steadfastness, and it is Christ. When our seniors are faced with the challenges of life, it is our hope that they will recall their purpose, their mission, their place in the omnipotent, omnibenevolent heart of Christ. Placing their hearts within his, our seniors will be equipped to face and conquer the struggles of life with hope, joy and love. As our seniors become our alumni, they will not forget that they belong in his heart, under his protection, consumed by his ever-constant love.
And so, as the summer will eventually succumb to the stealth of the winter, the grace and love of the sacred heart will remain. To a soul who welcomes him, the valor and vibrancy of life will ever prevail. Hope will abound, peace will persist, and the love of his heart will transform a soul forever.
An alumnus of Tyburn Academy of Mary Immaculate, Grace Fallon graduated from high school in 2015. Having received a Bachelor of Arts in theology and catechetics from Fransican University of Steubenville, Ohio, Grace currently teaches at Tyburn Academy. She teaches various courses, including theology, history and English. For more information on Tyburn, an independent Catholic school recognized by the Rochester Diocese that is located at 17 Clymer St., Auburn, call (315) 252-2937 or visit tyburnacademy.com.
