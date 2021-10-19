Tyburn Academy: Rhythm in the seasons and in life

Rhythmically again, bowing with the tilt of the earth, we have come upon the season of fall. October is sprinkled with vibrant, burning colors and scents that bear the nostalgia of past years. Despite its deep-seated repetition and innate, unabashed pattern, autumn continues to widen the eye with its beauty, bring wonder to the heart, and instill great awe in all persons. In short, amidst its predictability, autumn continues to surprise, to educate, to reveal. And so, it is quite fitting that the month of October is veiled under a dedication to the most holy rosary. For the rosary, that blessed gift to the church, bears the same patterned nature that allows for autumn to be universally appealing. The rosary is the methodical, patient pattern of love. For when this prayer is offered with devotion, each sense of a person is engaged to such an extent that the entirety of a person is given to God, consumed by him, and bears glory for Him.

At Tyburn Academy, we teach our students how to pray. Not only do the students pledge to the honor of their country as the day is begun, but they also stand erect in honor of the cross, thus beginning the day under the protection of the one from whom all honor is given. Whether it be the study of the sciences and the created world, the decoding of algebraic expressions with logic and reason, or the pondering of beauty in arts and literature, each class at Tyburn Academy is begun with prayer. Students are taught the benevolent words of our Lord’s prayer. They understand the right veneration given to the Holy Mother because of the fruit of her womb. The community is strengthened by the celebration of that insurmountable prayer of the holy Mass. And among these, the rosary is also prayed. However, what is taught is not just lifeless words, whose echoing repetition speak of no purpose. On the contrary, the true essence of prayer is taught and shown forth, so that it will hopefully be taken up willingly.

For what is prayer? Said plainly, it is profession and consumption of love. Prayer is simultaneously the door to and the very moment of an encounter with the humble, loving Father. It is an encounter so necessary that if never experienced then a life is never truly lived. In prayer, the soul, the often overlooked element of a person, is bathed, fed and held. Prayer is the direct and clear communication with a dear friend who truly listens. Prayer is an appeal where one hopes and with faith recognizes the need for humility. Prayer is the act of gratitude and the virtue of religion, two acts so webbed into the nature of what it means to be human. Mirroring the rosary, students are taught that prayer consumes the senses so that life, every moment of it, can become prayer. Through words spoken, the imaginative mind engaged, movement occurring and the heart uplifted, prayer begins to consume a life. When this is done devotedly, it is very clear that prayer is not only reserved for moments, such as Sunday and times of trouble. No, prayer is never reserved. Prayer is lived. For study can be given to God. Work can become the work of God. Friendships become godly. Thoughts become pure and wise. A heartbeat can be multipurposeful — to work in the continuation of life and to glorify God, the very source of life.

In pattern and rhythm there is assurance, and in the pattern of prayer the assurance is that of love. The Mother of the rosary knew this pattern well. Her very life was prayer, was a direct embodiment of Christocentric love. The purpose of her life was for Christ. She physically held within her body the body of Christ. Her days were spent in surrender to his will, her thoughts were inline with his thoughts. She was all consumed by him. And she, because of her life as a prayer, was peaceful, shameless and pure. She was wholly in love and wholly loved. The honor and glory given to God through her life changed the course of history and continues to do so from heaven. She has given us the rosary as that prayer which will lead to an encounter with Christ. If taken up, that prayer may begin a rhythm in life much like the rhythm of autumn: dependable, constant, but ceaseless in wonder, awe and beauty.

Grace Fallon is a teacher of history and theology at Tyburn Academy in Auburn. She received her B.A. in theology from the Franciscan University of Steubenville, Ohio, and is currently pursuing an M.A. in theology at St. Bernard's School of Theology and Ministry in Rochester. For more information on Tyburn, an independent Catholic school recognized by the Rochester Diocese that is located at 17 Clymer St., Auburn, call (315) 252-2937 or visit tyburnacademy.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0