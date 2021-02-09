Tyburn Academy: Students reflect on value of Catholic education

Lastly, in Catholic education we are taught to be the best version of ourselves within our faith. We are taught to act nicely towards others because God is in all of us, and when we help each other, we help God. For example, in our parking lot we have a drop off for clothes. If I donate some of my clothes, I am helping people who need clothes more than me. If I see someone alone, I should talk to them so they do not feel lonely. God wants us to reach to people who are lonely. In addition, we are taught our faith is most important. Faith is not only taught in Theology class. Our teachers help us live our faith by bringing or showing us how it applies in our History, English, Science, and other classes. We begin class with prayer, and we are able to celebrate Mass every Friday at school.