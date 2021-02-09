Tyburn Academy: Students reflect on value of Catholic education

Each year, Catholic schools across America dedicate a week to celebrating the various elements of Catholic education. A Catholic education seeks to foster the growth of every aspect of a human, so that students “gradually acquire a mature sense of responsibility in striving endlessly to form their own lives properly and in pursuing true freedom as they surmount the vicissitudes of life with courage and constancy” (Gravissimum Educationis, 1). Through the study of the arts and the sciences in Catholic education, a student will learn to ponder the truth in such a way that they will see their potential as resting in the heart of Christ, thus instilling a more loving and more active life rooted in the eternal.
This year, the Rev. J.M. Chapter of the National Honor Society at Tyburn Academy hosted a Catholic Schools Week essay contest, in which students were prompted to reflect and write on the value of Catholic education experienced through their own lives. While several students wrote insightful essays, two winners were chosen, one from the junior high school and one from the high school. We congratulate Michael Reohr, sixth grade, and Krysha Pierce, 12th grade, on their winning essays! They wrote beautiful, personal encounters that portray the way in which Catholic education has instilled in them a desire for truth! (Editor's note: The essays have been reprinted as written.)
Michael Reohr
I consider myself blessed. I have always attended a Catholic school. I went to St. Joseph’s School from kindergarten to fifth grade. Now, I am in sixth grade at Tyburn Academy.
In both schools, I have learned what Catholic education means to me. It means we are challenged to be the best version of ourselves in all our classes, within all our friendships, and most importantly within our faith.
First of all, my teachers challenge me to do my best in all my classes. They give me high expectations for projects and assignments and see how I complete them. If I start to do the project or assignment wrong, teachers will help me find the right path to finish what I'm working on. They expect high quality work from everyone. This helps us develop self-discipline and self control. It helps us learn to motivate ourselves to try harder even when we do not feel like doing anything.
Secondly, we are challenged to be the best version of ourselves within our friendships and relationships with our classmates. Small classes help us spend more time with our classmates. In doing so we have a closer friendship with our classmates. Once you have a good friendship you want to help your friend to be the best versions of themselves. If you see your friend make a mistake you should help them make a better choice, because God wants you to be a good person. “ A faithful friend is a sturdy shelter: he who has found one has found a rare treasure” (Sirach 6:14).
Lastly, in Catholic education we are taught to be the best version of ourselves within our faith. We are taught to act nicely towards others because God is in all of us, and when we help each other, we help God. For example, in our parking lot we have a drop off for clothes. If I donate some of my clothes, I am helping people who need clothes more than me. If I see someone alone, I should talk to them so they do not feel lonely. God wants us to reach to people who are lonely. In addition, we are taught our faith is most important. Faith is not only taught in Theology class. Our teachers help us live our faith by bringing or showing us how it applies in our History, English, Science, and other classes. We begin class with prayer, and we are able to celebrate Mass every Friday at school.
In conclusion, Catholic education to me means we are challenged to be the best version of ourselves in all our classes, within all our friendships, and most importantly within our faith.
What does it mean to you?
Krysha Pierce
I have been attending Catholic school for all of my life, starting my career at St. Joseph’s School. I cherish the education that I received from preschool until the eighth grade, but it wasn’t until I began high school at Tyburn Academy that I truly began to flourish. To me, a Catholic education means going to a school where classmates feel like family, where you're encouraged to grow stronger in your faith, and where you are able to become a better person.
Tyburn has given me ample opportunity to grow academically, spiritually, and personally. The school presented me with friendly faces and a multitude of people my age who are steadfast in, and passionate about their faith. It’s refreshing to see so many young people in today’s day who are rich in virtue and are able to remain unwavering in that. Wherever you turn, there is somebody there who is willing to help with anything, and who will treat you with the utmost respect. You are never alone, and you will never feel that way.
The small size of Tyburn is a great privilege in both the learning and the social environments. In previous years, the whole student body would each lunch in the cafeteria at the same time, meaning it only took a few weeks to get to know everyone around you. The class sizes are incredibly beneficial to ensuring each student's success, making it impossible to slip between the cracks. Each teacher is willing to go above and beyond to help their students learn and understand the material as it is taught to them.
For me specifically, Tyburn has become a home away from home. It is because of my time spent at Tyburn that I have been able to grow in confidence and become a more outgoing person. If you were to meet me three years ago, you would describe me as quiet and shy, but today I am outspoken and talkative. This is because Tyburn has provided me with a comfortable atmosphere full of love and acceptance. Each person at school is a friend to me, and will be even after graduation.
As my high school career comes to an end, I am increasingly grateful for my Catholic education. It is because of this education that I have been able to cultivate a devoted relationship with the Lord. At Tyburn, we strive to have Mass weekly, and the Chapel doors are always open for students to stop and pray between classes or during free periods. We are often given the opportunity to receive the Sacrament of Reconciliation, attend Adoration, or participate in the Liturgy of the Hours during the school day. Each grade level is required to take a theology class, where students learn the background of their faith and understand why they believe what they do.
Tyburn has provided me with a wonderful education and with opportunities that are irreplaceable. There is nothing as valuable as a Catholic education, especially one received at Tyburn Academy.
An alumnus of Tyburn Academy of Mary Immaculate, Grace Fallon graduated from high school in 2015. Having received a Bachelor of Arts in theology and catechetics from Fransican University of Steubenville, Ohio, Grace currently teaches at Tyburn Academy. She teaches various courses, including theology, history and English. For more information on Tyburn, an independent Catholic school recognized by the Rochester Diocese that is located at 17 Clymer St., Auburn, call (315) 252-2937 or visit tyburnacademy.com.