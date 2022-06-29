Tyburn Academy: The example of St. Christopher

The following is an excerpt from Fiona Weichert's graduation speech as valedictorian of the Tyburn Academy of Mary Immaculate Class of 2022.

St. Christopher was an ordinary person, like you and me. He was able-bodied, very strong, and made it his mission to find the most powerful king to serve. After much trial and error, he found Christ. He was instructed in the faith by a hermit, who suggested that he devote his life to Christ through prayer and fasting. Christopher protested this, probably because going without food would be too difficult for a man of his stature. Instead, he offered to do the work of Christ by helping pilgrims and travelers cross a nearby river. The crossing was dangerous, and had drowned many who were not strong enough. St. Christopher found this work fulfilling and would carry people across with ease.

One day, a child came to the river, and asked Christopher to help him across to the other side. As he had done many times before, he carefully lifted the child to his shoulders and entered the river. The river rushed around him, but he was unafraid and carried on. When Christopher entered midstream, the river swelled and the child’s weight seemed to grow heavier with every step, until the weight was extremely heavy and almost unbearable. It was only with great exertion and a strong will to serve God that he delivered the child to the other side safely. Upon reaching the other bank, Christopher asked the child why he was so heavy. The child explained that He was Christ, and in carrying Him, Christopher had also carried the weight of the world on his shoulders.

Fellow graduates, we will be taking up the next parts of our lives and entering the river as St. Christopher did. There is no promise that our loads will be easy to carry. They may get heavier. We may be called upon to bear the loads of others and help them along their way. One thing Tyburn taught me was to always lend a helping hand, see Christ in everyone, and to smile through every difficulty.

The river of the world, animated by the darkness of Satan, will work against us. It will do its best to convince us we cannot succeed, that we are not strong enough to fight against it, and that we should submit to its will and follow the current. Persevere! No matter how heavy your burden becomes, no matter how hopeless your journey may seem, do not give up. It may at times seem that we are carrying the weight of the world, as St. Christopher did. This is no reason to expect failure. My dad once told me, “Fiona, if you have an attitude that you are going to fail, I can promise you that you will. Hold yourself to the highest standards in everything that you do, and make it a point to meet them.” It is because of this advice that I stand before you today and confidently say the same to you.

This is not to say that we will not fail at times. We are flawed humans. That is an unavoidable fact. However, when you stumble, keep in mind that Jesus fell. He not only fell once, but three times. After each fall, He got up and carried on. Along our journeys, we can only follow the path of truth to the best of our abilities even as we stumble and fall, centering ourselves in the way of Christ and following His unfailing example of perseverance, as St. Christopher did. I understand that this is easier said than done but we have been gifted, I daresay undeservedly, with the only aid that is capable of assisting our endeavors. Though we may often believe that we are left to walk alone and carry our burdens unaccompanied, that is never the case. Our faith is there to walk with us on our journeys: to lead us as we walk, and carry us when we cannot.

This is the end of high school, but it's the beginning of so much more! Each of you will bring to the world individual talents, personalities, and the drive to make the best future possible. Continue to improve your lives, and remember you have the ability to improve those of others. I wish you all the best, and leave you with the words of C.S. Lewis: “There are far, far better things ahead than any we leave behind.” Stand strong in the principles we learned while at Tyburn. But stand even stronger by the faith that you have been given.

St. Christopher, pray for us.

Fiona Weichert is the fourth of her siblings to graduate from Tyburn Academy of Mary Immaculate in Auburn. She will be continuing her studies this fall at Christendom College in Front Royal, Virginia.

