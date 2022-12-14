Tyburn Academy: The real spirit of Christmas

As he left the hillside cave that served as a local stable and walked into the cold morning air, it seemed as if he would burst. Quickly he went down the path to town. When he arrived at the census office he waited in the line until he stood before the scribe. "Name?" the scribe asked. "Joseph," he answered. "Married?" came the next question. "Yes," he said, "her name is Mary." "Any children?" Now Joseph swelled with pride as he looked at the man and exclaimed, "Yes, a son, born just last night, and his name will be Yeshua (in Greek: 'Jesus')."

Thus, the son of God was first announced into the world. Over the next years he lived first on the run from assassins with his family in Egypt and then in the dusty little town of Nazareth. He worked as a skilled laborer, a carpenter and a mason. At the age of 30, with his father dead, he was chased out of his village synagogue, and he became a wandering preacher.

Over the next three years both the Jews and the Romans who feared him for different reasons spied him on constantly. Often, he did not have a roof over his head or food to eat, or more than the clothes on his back. More than once he barely escaped being stoned by those who did not understand him or were afraid of what he had to say.

Never did he travel more than 100 miles from his home. While he could read and knew the Scriptures by heart, the only record of his having written anything were a few words he scratched in the sand for the benefit of some angry onlookers.

He had no home of his own. Neither was he a soldier, a public official, a priest nor a scholar. Yet people came by the thousands to hear him speak, to touch him, to be fed by him or simply to look upon him. He never turned them away. He made the blind to see, the lame to walk. Lepers were made clean. Even the weather, the seas and the spirits listened to him. To a little girl he said, "Talitha koum!" or "little girl get up," and she rose from the dead.

Some believed, but others did not. They came in the night and took him to a mock trial, they lied about him, they condemned him, beat him, whipped him and then took him to the town dump, to a place called Golgotha. There among the burning garbage they nailed him to a tree between two criminals and left him to die.

So why now, 20 centuries later, do we gather on Christmas to remember this strange and gentle man? This man, who would not live by the standards of his time but rather by setting the standards for all time. We remember him not as a strong conqueror born in a palace on silk sheets and attending by kings, but rather a peaceful and loving man who was just what he said he was: "The Son of the Living God."

In his three years of teaching his message was always one of hope, of forgiveness, and of love. A message that we desperately need to receive and share as much today as 2,000 years ago.

So, this Christmas, as we worship in our churches and celebrate in our homes the birth of this tiny infant, please pause and take time to think of that child in the manger so long ago. Imagine reaching out and lifting that child up into your arms and holding him close to your heart. Indeed, that is how God reached out to us that first Christmas 2,000 years ago, and he still reaches out to us this Christmas. Now, isn't that really the real spirit of Christmas?

