Tyburn Academy: Unity in Catholic education

The church is characterized by four distinguishing qualities that we recite each Sunday, perhaps almost automatically. The church is “one, holy, Catholic and apostolic.”
These qualities are so important that they are known as the marks of the church. Whatever ministry the church undertakes should reflect those marks; that is, they should be one in purpose, aimed at holiness of life, universal, existing for everyone and based on the teaching of the apostles themselves.
Unity is defined as being joined as a whole, oneness in mind, uniformity, solidarity, harmony. Strength naturally comes as a result of unity. Unity is a positive agent inside organizations helping to provide sustainability, growth and fulfillment of mission. Together with the whole church, Catholic schools are witnesses to unity as they provide a faith-based education for all.
Catholic education in Auburn is changing. Change is difficult when it is looked upon as an end to something. Change, however, is positive when you can renew what is good and true with a vision and mission of stability for the future. This is the kind of positive change that our community can anticipate for the Catholic education system in Auburn in September. It was recently announced that St. Albert the Great Academy will open its doors in September as an independent elementary school. Tyburn Academy, an existing junior/senior high school, together with St. Albert the Great will offer pre-K-12 Catholic education in our area. This unity will provide oneness of mind in mission, uniformity in academics, solidarity in teaching Christian virtue and harmony in our communities. This new collaboration of schools gives strength in our ability to illuminate and educate the minds of our children to become the best version of themselves as God created them to be.
Unity is oneness of mind: Any effort an organization makes toward growth is stronger when united with another. St. Albert the Great Academy and Tyburn Academy share the same mission to provide a nurturing faith-filled learning environment where the dignity of each child and each family is respected and appreciated. With this culture in place, an academic rigor can be implemented successfully into a curriculum that utilizes state-of-the-art technology, time-honored tradition and successful methods of teaching for students at all different learning levels. It will provide a continuity of education that doesn’t allow a child to have a gap in learning, respects age-appropriate development and focuses on the growth of the whole child during the most foundational years of education.
Unity is strength: Together, these schools can offer more opportunities for students and families. Opportunities for healthy social activity, sports, arts and music programs are just a few areas where we can grow because of our unity. Together, we have the ability to provide better learning services to all students through learning disability programs, excelled programs, tutoring, mentorship programs and teacher support and training programs. This configuration respects local decision-making, pools resources for financial stability and rallies an entire community to come together to support the future generation of leadership in our families, our communities our nation and our world. It promotes friendly relations and fosters a spirit of mutual understanding, thereby establishing an educational environment whose work and progress is shared by families, teachers and students.
Unity is a person: True unity in our faith-based community is recognizing that the person of Jesus Christ is the center of Christian unity. A school that is Christ-centered unifies all people, all families and all communities. Our unity flourishes when it is rooted in the One, who came for all people. That is the core of the mission of St. Albert the Great and Tyburn — to be a school for all people recognizing that we are all growing together in the fullness of Christ. The Catholic Church is a leader in education in this country, establishing the first education system with missionaries. Its long history is marked by academic excellence as a result of the culture inside the school buildings. The church commands high standards in academics, in living out virtue and in teaching the Gospel messages. The document, “Declaration on Christian Education: Gravissimum Educationis” states, “Beautiful indeed and of great importance is the vocation of all those who aid parents in fulfilling their duties and who, as representatives of the human community, undertake the task of education in schools. This vocation demands special qualities of mind and heart, very careful preparation, and continuing readiness to renew and to adapt.”
St. Albert the Great and Tyburn are strengthened by the support of the local and diocesan church community. We understand and embrace our responsibility to fulfill this vocation and are taking great steps to provide a unified pre-K-12 education in Auburn. Registration for the 2020-2021 academic school year will open soon and more announcements about this new configuration will be made at that time. Questions can be addressed by contacting St. Albert the Great Academy at auburncatholiced@gmail.com and Tyburn Academy at (315) 252-2937. We look forward to having you join our community.
Ann Fallon works in development at Tyburn Academy, an independent Catholic school recognized by the Rochester Diocese that is located at 17 Clymer St., Auburn. She has three children who graduated from the school and three who are currently enrolled. For more information, call (315) 252-2937 or visit tyburnacademy.com.