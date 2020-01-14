Tyburn Academy: Unity in Catholic education

Unity is a person: True unity in our faith-based community is recognizing that the person of Jesus Christ is the center of Christian unity. A school that is Christ-centered unifies all people, all families and all communities. Our unity flourishes when it is rooted in the One, who came for all people. That is the core of the mission of St. Albert the Great and Tyburn — to be a school for all people recognizing that we are all growing together in the fullness of Christ. The Catholic Church is a leader in education in this country, establishing the first education system with missionaries. Its long history is marked by academic excellence as a result of the culture inside the school buildings. The church commands high standards in academics, in living out virtue and in teaching the Gospel messages. The document, “Declaration on Christian Education: Gravissimum Educationis” states, “Beautiful indeed and of great importance is the vocation of all those who aid parents in fulfilling their duties and who, as representatives of the human community, undertake the task of education in schools. This vocation demands special qualities of mind and heart, very careful preparation, and continuing readiness to renew and to adapt.”