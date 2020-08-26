Tyburn Academy: We are ready for full-time, in-person school

Tyburn Academy will reopen in September for in-person, full-time learning. We will meet all the safety guidelines according to New York state and the Centers for Disease Control guidelines. Our teachers and staff are eager and excited to get back into the classroom, interact with students, and to open our hearts and minds to learning again. Some things will be different, but our mission will not change; nor will our commitment to put the essential needs of our students in the forefront of all that we do.
Tyburn Academy is an independent Catholic junior/senior high school serving grades six through 12. We believe that young men and women have a natural capacity and desire for seeking truth through intellectual and spiritual growth. Our students learn to read well, write well, and communicate well. Our learning community is built on a Christian way of life illuminated by faith and honoring the dignity of all persons. Strengthened by a rich history of education in the Auburn Catholic community, our students know that they are supported, encouraged, and loved in all their learning. This witness of unity inspires our students to give back in service and leadership.
As a Catholic school we are guided by four social doctrine pillars to live harmoniously in a community. These pillars of Common Good, Dignity of the Human Person, Subsidiarity and Solidarity will guide us to reopen in a safe and healthy environment. Our mission is steadfast and does not change. We abide by these principles out of love — love of God, love of ourselves and love of our neighbor.
Common Good: We believe that it is in the best interest of our students to be learning in the classroom with teachers and students. While technology today serves as a very important and useful tool in learning, it does not replace social interaction and human connection. Eye contact, engaging conversation and one-on-one attention is integral to the learning process. We cannot deny that we were created as social beings to live in communion with others. Students need this type of learning environment to support their social emotional needs. When these needs are met, they can learn and thrive.
Dignity of the Human Person: Every student at Tyburn is treated with dignity and respect. Our mission to educate the mind, body and soul of students commands that we love our neighbor as ourselves. The new health guidelines for reopening schools presents challenges; however, we know that our choices affect others. When we choose to live a healthly lifestyle and make good moral decisions, our entire community benefits.
Subsidiarity: We are an independent school with a local board of directors who work closely with the staff and teachers to make the best decisions for the entire community. Our decision making is precise and efficient. When we faced a complete school closure in March our students did not miss a day of learning because our teachers were given the tools to continue with distance learning, they had the desire to continue with distance learning, our parents supported our decision making, and our students wanted to continue learning.
Solidarity: As a moral virtue solidarity means deliberate, practical support for the well-being of all people. We are a learning community caring for one another as a family. We were not created to live in isolation. We are social beings and academic excellence is achieved when we are learning from one another, discussing ideas with one another, and expressing ourselves with confidence. We believe that learning together in a community raises the mind and the heart of each student to become who God created them to be.
We look to Pier Giorgio Frassati in these trying times for a better, more hopeful future when we remember his quote, “We should never just get by; we should live!” Tyburn Academy will reopen in September with joy and exhilaration at the thought of learning together in a healthy, safe environment. To learn more and to enroll your child, visit us at tyburnacademy.com or call at (315) 252-2937.
Ann Fallon works in development at Tyburn Academy, an independent Catholic school recognized by the Rochester Diocese that is located at 17 Clymer St., Auburn. She has three children who graduated from the school and three who are currently enrolled. For more information, call (315) 252-2937 or visit tyburnacademy.com.
