Tyburn Academy: We are ready for full-time, in-person school

Tyburn Academy will reopen in September for in-person, full-time learning. We will meet all the safety guidelines according to New York state and the Centers for Disease Control guidelines. Our teachers and staff are eager and excited to get back into the classroom, interact with students, and to open our hearts and minds to learning again. Some things will be different, but our mission will not change; nor will our commitment to put the essential needs of our students in the forefront of all that we do.

Tyburn Academy is an independent Catholic junior/senior high school serving grades six through 12. We believe that young men and women have a natural capacity and desire for seeking truth through intellectual and spiritual growth. Our students learn to read well, write well, and communicate well. Our learning community is built on a Christian way of life illuminated by faith and honoring the dignity of all persons. Strengthened by a rich history of education in the Auburn Catholic community, our students know that they are supported, encouraged, and loved in all their learning. This witness of unity inspires our students to give back in service and leadership.