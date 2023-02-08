Growing up in a religious household always felt like a blessing. I never felt alone or misunderstood. At some point, however, there did come a point in my life where I stopped taking my faith seriously. I stopped going to church, and I stopped talking to God. I never realized how miserable my life was until I came to Tyburn. Seeing how connected everyone was to God, and how much love they conveyed to both the church and others, flipped a switch in me. I began to take my faith seriously, and pray more often. I also started to become a better person. At first, I was unsure if a Catholic school was for me, but hearing from a coworker of my dad’s who went to Tyburn, it felt like a no-brainer. I didn’t like public school; everyone was harsh and hateful. It wasn’t the community I wanted to surround myself with. When I started at Tyburn, my first day was already better than all the years I had spent in public school. Coming to Tyburn was absolutely life-changing.

Not many things in my life made sense when I came to Tyburn. I believed in God, but I didn’t show it; I didn’t even admit it. I was constantly convincing myself that God is real and that he loves me, but I never really felt a connection with him. When I started at Tyburn, that changed. My love for him grew and so did my love for others. I started seeing the world in colors, compared to black and white. I began to appreciate small things. I finally felt like I had a relationship with God. I came home from school happier, more excited to go to school the next day, and happy to tell my parents about my day. I began to start taking my faith more seriously. I started practically begging my parents to go to church every Sunday. I felt like God had embraced me in a hug, a hug you want to stay in forever. A hug that only exists with him. The faith and love I had for God as a 5-year-old that was lost was quickly re-found.

Once I began to grow closer to God, I began to feel like he started to guide me more. I felt like he was drizzling miracles in my path, small miracles that were more than likely being sprinkled before I found him, but never noticed previously. Finding God again was literally like a breath of fresh air. I felt like a weight was lifted off my shoulders. In a way, I felt like I was finally living instead of just existing. Life suddenly had meaning, and I wanted to be a better person. Without the help of Tyburn and the love they showed for God, I don’t entirely know if that would have been achieved.

In public school, I often felt almost ashamed of believing in God. I felt like people would make fun of me. When I began going to Tyburn, the staff helped me to not feel that way. They didn’t make me feel ashamed or stupid for the questions I asked. Many of the teachers at Tyburn actually helped to grow my love for God. I owe it entirely to them for bringing me as close to God as I am now. For the love, support and patience everyone at Tyburn showed, I’m eternally grateful. I finally found the purpose of my own existence at Tyburn. Catholic school has opened so many new doors for me, doors I can’t imagine living without now.

Tyburn offers so much more than just a better education, it offers a deeper connection with God and the church. At Tyburn, I found myself interested in things I wasn’t before. Tyburn offered so much between allowing myself to bring hope and faith into my life, and helping me improve my grades. Catholic education offers an entirely new schooling experience, filled with tons of positive things public schools don’t offer.

Tyburn is one of the greatest gifts God has given me. I have never felt so much support at home and school. I finally have the connection with God that I longed for my whole life. A Catholic school is something I would never have imagined myself doing, but it was ultimately the best decision my family and I have ever made. I have made lifelong friends at Tyburn. The greatest gift Tyburn gave to me, though, was the relationship with God I had been secretly yearning for.