Three churches in Union Springs will celebrate a Week of Prayer for Christian Unity Jan. 18 through Jan. 25.
Each day of the week, there will be a gathering for an hour of prayer, Bible study, singing and fellowship. Gatherings will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at Trinity United Church of Christ, 163 Cayuga St.; 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, at Trinity United (dish-to-pass dinner followed by service at 7:15 p.m.); 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20, at Trinity United; 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, at St. Michael's Church, 162 Cayuga St., Union Springs; 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, at St. Michael's; 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, at Seventh-day Adventist Church, 40 Spring St., Union Springs; 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, at Seventh-day Adventist; and 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at Seventh-day Adventist.
The week began in Garrison, New York, in 1908 as a way to awaken Christians to disunity within the church. The theme of the week this year is "They Showed Us Unusual Kindness" (Acts 28:2).
For more information, call (315) 889-7302.