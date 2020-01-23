Union Springs farm wins state safety award

Du Mond companies were honored with the Farm Safety Award at the 188th annual meeting and forum of the New York State Agricultural Society Jan. 9.

Located in Union Springs, Du Mond Ag produces non-GMO corn, soybeans and wheat, and Du Mond Grain turns them into products such as cornmeal, soybean meal and more.

Du Mond companies also include Du Mond Farms, the landowner, and Du Mond Trucking.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Du Mond safety committee attended the ceremony and accepted the award, which was presented by Anna Meyerhoff with the New York Center for Agricultural Medicine and Health, and Kevin King, the deputy commissioner for the state department of Agriculture & Markets. Holding the award is owner and operator Todd Du Mond.

"Safety is our number one focus here on the farm," Du Mond said on its website. "We want every single one of our team members to go home to their families every night."

For more information, visit dumondfarms.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0