 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Union Springs historic marker to be dedicated
HISTORY

Union Springs historic marker to be dedicated

{{featured_button_text}}
Cornell University

Cornell University in Ithaca.

 Deposit Photos

A historical marker recognizing former Union Springs resident John Irving will be dedicated at 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 28, at the site of Irving's former home at 13 Cayuga St., Union Springs.

Irving was a Cayuga Lake schooner master, artisan and stonemason who carved the stones for the earliest buildings at Cornell University.

The marker was funded by the William G. Pomeroy Foundation. The dedication will be free and open to the public.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

London bar serves up 'puptails' for dogs

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lifestyles

Richard A. Giannone

GIANNONE, Richard A., 66, of Auburn, passed away July 20, 2021. A memorial service will be held Monday, July 26, 2021 at noon in White Chapel …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News