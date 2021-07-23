Union Springs historic marker to be dedicated

The Citizen staff
A historical marker recognizing former Union Springs resident John Irving will be dedicated at 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 28, at the site of Irving's former home at 13 Cayuga St., Union Springs.
Irving was a Cayuga Lake schooner master, artisan and stonemason who carved the stones for the earliest buildings at Cornell University.
The marker was funded by the William G. Pomeroy Foundation. The dedication will be free and open to the public.
