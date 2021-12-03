Union Springs horse wins national award

A horse at Healing H'Arts Equestrian Center in Union Springs has been given a national award.

Menomin Mister Yankee, also known as Mister Mister, was named the 2021 Morgan Therapy Horse of the Year by the American Morgan Horse Association as part of its 2021 Honor Awards.

As part of Healing H'Arts, Mister Mister helps promote physical and emotional wellness to people of all abilities through positive experiences with horses in a safe, supportive and all-inclusive environment.

"We are so very proud to have Mister Mister as part of our team!" Healing H'Arts said on its Facebook page.

The awards will be presented in Florida in January.

For more information, visit healingharts.com.

