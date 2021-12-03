 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story
COMMUNITY

Union Springs horse wins national award

  • Updated
Healing H'Arts

Mister Mister at Healing H'Arts Equestrian Center in Union Springs.

 Facebook

A horse at Healing H'Arts Equestrian Center in Union Springs has been given a national award.

Menomin Mister Yankee, also known as Mister Mister, was named the 2021 Morgan Therapy Horse of the Year by the American Morgan Horse Association as part of its 2021 Honor Awards.

As part of Healing H'Arts, Mister Mister helps promote physical and emotional wellness to people of all abilities through positive experiences with horses in a safe, supportive and all-inclusive environment.

"We are so very proud to have Mister Mister as part of our team!" Healing H'Arts said on its Facebook page.

The awards will be presented in Florida in January.

For more information, visit healingharts.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Stephen R. Defendorf

DEFENDORF, Stephen R., 76, of Turnpike Road, Sennett, passed away at his home on Nov. 25, 2021 with his family by his side. In lieu of flowers…

Watch Now: Related Video

Gifts for couples who have everything

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News