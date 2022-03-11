Union Springs museum to host local history trivia night

A Union Springs museum will host a trivia night about local history and more next week.

The Frontenac Historical Society & Museum at 178 Cayuga St. will host the event at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 16.

Questions will cover local history, citizenship and civics, museum exhibits, historical markers, newsletter content, the society, local biographies and hidden heroes.

Admission is $5 per player, and there will be four players per team. Cash prizes will be awarded, and coffee and cookies will be served.

For more information, visit frontenacmuseum.org.

The future of Cayuga County history: Apathy, digital age among challenges Ruth Bradley was organizing some photos at the Cayuga County Historian's Office when she saw a name that stumped her: "Nora."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0