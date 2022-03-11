 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HISTORY

Union Springs museum to host local history trivia night

Frontenac Museum 6

The auditorium at the Frontenac Historical Society & Museum in Union Springs.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

A Union Springs museum will host a trivia night about local history and more next week.

The Frontenac Historical Society & Museum at 178 Cayuga St. will host the event at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 16. 

Questions will cover local history, citizenship and civics, museum exhibits, historical markers, newsletter content, the society, local biographies and hidden heroes.

Admission is $5 per player, and there will be four players per team. Cash prizes will be awarded, and coffee and cookies will be served.

For more information, visit frontenacmuseum.org.

