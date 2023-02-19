The Frontenac Historical Society & Museum in Union Springs will host two speaking events in recognition of Women's History Month.

The first, "Suffragists & Abolitionists: A Look at Some of Central New York's Reformers & Their Historic Homes," will be presented by Elizabeth Crawford of Crawford & Stearns Architects and Preservation Planners. It will take place at 1 p.m. Sunday, March 5, at the museum, 178 Cayuga St., Union Springs.

Then, at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 19, Dr. Sally Roesch Wagner will present "Celebration of Women's History" at the museum. Wagner is a historian, author and founder and director of the Matilda Joslyn Gage Center for Social Justice Dialogue.

Both events are free and open to the public, and refreshments will be served.

For more information, visit frontenacmuseum.org or call (315) 889-7273.