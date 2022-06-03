 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ENVIRONMENT

Union Springs museum to host sturgeon program

Frontenac Museum 8

The Frontenac Historical Society & Museum in Union Springs.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

The lake sturgeon in Cayuga Lake will be the subject of a presentation at 7 p.m. Sunday, June 12, at the Frontenac Historical Society & Museum, 178 Cayuga St., Union Springs.

Presenter Tom Brooking, of the group New York Sturgeon for Tomorrow, will give a slideshow on the fish, which has been reintroduced to Cayuga and other New York state lakes. He will also cover the history of the fish and an update on its status.

The lake sturgeon can grow to over 7 feet long, weigh more than 200 pounds and live for more than 100 years.

For more information, call the museum at (315) 889-7273.

