Union Springs museum to host sturgeon program

The lake sturgeon in Cayuga Lake will be the subject of a presentation at 7 p.m. Sunday, June 12, at the Frontenac Historical Society & Museum, 178 Cayuga St., Union Springs.

Presenter Tom Brooking, of the group New York Sturgeon for Tomorrow, will give a slideshow on the fish, which has been reintroduced to Cayuga and other New York state lakes. He will also cover the history of the fish and an update on its status.