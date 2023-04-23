The United Church of Auburn has welcomed Christopher Davis as its interim pastor.

A native of Brooklyn, Davis completed a certificate of graduate studies in theology at Chicago Theological Seminary. By day he works as a special education teacher in the Rochester City School District.

"Minister Davis is a firm believer in the importance of education," the church said in a news release. "He considers it to be a true blessing to be able to witness how the lives of students that he has encountered have evolved and changed for the better."

Before coming to Auburn, Davis served as an associate minister at Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church in Rochester.

He invites the public to worship at the 77 Metcalf Drive church, which is aligned with the American Baptist Council, at 10:30 a.m. Sundays.

"He is excited to see the continued growth that has already begun to take place within this church family of believers," the church said. "His prayer is that the United Church of Auburn will continue to grow as a multicultural faith community that embraces everyone. He knows that the Lord has so many great things in store for the people of the United Church of Auburn."

For more information, call the church at (315) 252-4397.