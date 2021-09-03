 Skip to main content
United Church of Auburn welcomes new pastor
RELIGION

Myers

The Rev. Lynda Myers

 Provided

The United Church of Auburn has announced a new pastor, the Rev. Lynda Myers.

Myers holds a Master of Divinity from Colgate Rochester Crozer Divinity School. She has served as associate minister at the Ebenezer Baptist Church in Rochester, and as a guest preacher at many regional churches. She holds certifications in clinical pastoral education, healthy boundaries, fundamentals of transitional ministry, interim ministry training and professional coaching.

Myers is also the founder and president of Lynda Myers Designs, an interior design business based in Ithaca.

Myers will begin services Sunday, Sept. 19, at the United Church of Auburn, 77 Metcalf Drive, Auburn. Services take place at 10 a.m.

For more information, contact the church at (315) 252-4397.

