United Way awards COVID-19 grants to Cayuga County nonprofits

The United Way of Cayuga County has announced the first recipients of grants from its COVID-19 relief fund:

• Chapel House ($3,150 for laptops and sanitation equipment)

• Salvation Army ($3,500 for support food operations)

• Nick's Ride 4 Friends ($2,500 for transportation to treatment and operations)

• The Auburn Hunger Task Force ($1,500 for increased meals and food pantry needs and expenses)

• The E. John Gavras Center ($4,800 for day habilitation modifications to treat people with disabilities with COVID-19)

• CAP Cayuga/Seneca ($3,500 for technology needs and personal protective equipment)

The fund was created in partnership with the Cayuga Community Fund to support nonprofits on the front lines of the pandemic, working with communities disproportionately affected by it.

The community can donate to the fund, and nonprofits can apply for grants from it, at unitedwayofcayugacounty.org.

