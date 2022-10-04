United Way gala to support new Auburn youth program

The United Way of Cayuga County's 100th Anniversary Gala will support a new local program, Student United Way.

The gala will take place from 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, at Chantelle Marie Lakehouse, 5151 W. Lake Road, Fleming. It will feature guest speaker Dejuan Williams of the Booker T. Washington Community Center in Auburn.

Proceeds from the event will support a new Auburn High School chapter of Student United Way. Students in the campus-based organization partner with the local United Way and the community to address critical needs in the local youth community, which can include youth literacy, healthy habits, food security, volunteering and more.

The chapter emerged from discussions between United Way of Cayuga County Executive Director Kathryn Dennis and Dr. Renee Burgess, director of diversity, equity and inclusion and instruction at the Auburn Enlarged City School District. Advisors will include the United Way, Burgess and Bill Berry, a United Way board member and diversity, equity and inclusion consultant with the district.

The chapter will be open to all Auburn students in grades nine through 12.

“Student United Way will engage student leaders in education, financial literacy and stability, and improving health practices that focus on their overall well-being and that of the community," Burgess said in a news release. "These three pillars will contribute to a civic mindset that allows for the success of their futures and the communities in which these student leaders live and could potentially serve in the future. I am elated to work with our high school student leaders at Auburn High School."

For more information, or to purchase tickets for the gala, visit unitedwayofcayugacounty.org.