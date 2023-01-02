 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COMMUNITY

United Way of Cayuga County accepting applications for funding

Financial graphs and charts
Deposit Photos

The United Way of Cayuga County is now accepting applications for its 2023-2024 funding cycle.

Applications should address health, education, financial stability and/or basic needs. The United Way sees those areas as building blocks for a healthy and fulfilling life, it said in a news release.

"The United Way of Cayuga County believes that if individuals and families have access to what they need, an entire community thrives," the organization said.

Funding decisions will be made by a committee of experienced volunteers from the community based on several criteria:

• Aligning with the United Way's focus areas

• Addressing policy, systems or individual change

• Engaging and mobilizing the community

• Addressing need(s) in the community

• Addressing underlying causes of social issues

• Demonstrating measurable impact

• Exhibiting excellence in performance, partnerships and leadership

• Exhibiting strong governance

Applicants must be located in Cayuga County or serve its residents, and must be 501(c)(3) nonprofits. Non-registered charities, for-profit organizations, political parties, religious activities, capital expenses and deficit funding are not eligible for funding. The United Way of Cayuga County's membership year runs from July 1 through June 30, and funding decisions will be made in April.

For more information, call (315) 253-9741. To access the funding application, visit unitedwayofcayugacounty.org/apply.

