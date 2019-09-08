The United Way of Cayuga County is collecting personal care items through Oct. 18.
The organization is partnering with 30 organizations to collect the items, which are often not covered by assistance programs. They include shampoo and conditioner, toothpaste and toothbrushes, mouthwash and dental floss, razors and shaving cream, feminine products, detergent, hand and body soap, toilet paper, diapers and wipes, and deodorant.
Drop-off sites for items are located in Fair Haven, Cato, Weedsport, Savannah, Port Byron, Auburn, Union Springs, Aurora, King Ferry and Moravia.
For more information, or to see the full list of drop-off sites, visit unitedwayofcayugacounty.org/personal-care-drive.