The United Way of Cayuga County will hold its third annual Day of Caring on Thursday, Aug. 3, and is inviting organizations and volunteers to participate.

The day sees local businesses, nonprofits, government and religious organizations, schools and more complete projects at nonprofits around the community with teams of volunteers.

"It is a unique opportunity for nonprofits to showcase their mission, and their programs and services to their assigned volunteer team and community and establish relationships with local businesses and citizens," the United Way said in a news release. "It is a celebration and display of the power of volunteerism."

During the past two Day of Caring events, almost 150 volunteers worked on 22 projects at Cayuga County nonprofits. The day begins with a rally at 8 a.m. followed by projects at 9 a.m.

The United Way will also launch its sixth annual Personal Care Drive Aug. 3. More than 13,900 hygiene items have been collected for local food pantries, soup kitchens and shelters over the past five years.

For more information, or to register, visit unitedwayofcayugacounty.org/day-caring.