Thank you letter
Thank you! The United Way of Cayuga County’s Second Annual Countywide Personal Care Drive resulted in just over 5,000 items being donated. Through the partnership with CAP Cayuga /Seneca these items are now going to 14 food providers and shelters throughout the county for distribution.

There were 38 participating locations including sites in Auburn, Aurora, Cato, King Ferry, Moravia, Port Byron, Savannah, Union Springs and Weedsport. Participating organizations included:

Auburn Doubledays

Buffington & Hoatland

Cayuga County (Office Building, Career Works, & Court House)

Cayuga County Chamber of Commerce

Cayuga Lake National Bank (Union Springs & Aurora)

Chemung Canal Trust Company (Grant Ave. & Genesee St., Auburn)

City of Auburn

Dermody Burke & Brown

East Hill Family Medical

Equal Rights Heritage Center/ Auburn Downtown BID

Hammond & Irving

Johnston

Keating Family Dental

King Ferry Corner Store

Loretto—Commons on St. Anthony

MEDENT

Midstate Mutual Insurance Company

Moravia Post Office

Perform 4 Purpose

Procter & Gamble

Savannah Bank (Auburn, Port Byron, & Savannah)

Seymour Public Library District

Smiley’s Florist

Terry’s Food Mart

Tompkins Trust Company

Transportation Project of Cayuga County

Unity House (Wright Ave. & Genesee St., Auburn)

Weedsport Shurfine

Wegmans

Wells College

Zonta Club of Auburn

A special shout out to Johnston who donated the van, gas, and volunteer time for Lott Calendar to drive to 21 of the participating locations. Further, Johnston partnered with Procter & Gamble to donate $1,500 worth of items.

Our partners at the Booker T. Washington Community Center graciously donated the staging and drop off space. Volunteers and staff sorted items before they were then picked up by the Food Providers Network for further sorting and counting.

Everyday bathroom essentials and personal care items shouldn’t be out of reach for those who are working so hard to make ends meets. To the many individuals, organizations, and groups that supported this drive you have truly helped so many people. Through your generosity, you have not only provided physical items, you have supplied hope and dignity.

Karen A. Macier is executive director of the United Way of Cayuga County. All thank you letters are reprinted as submitted.

