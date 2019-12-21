Thank you! The United Way of Cayuga County’s Second Annual Countywide Personal Care Drive resulted in just over 5,000 items being donated. Through the partnership with CAP Cayuga /Seneca these items are now going to 14 food providers and shelters throughout the county for distribution.
There were 38 participating locations including sites in Auburn, Aurora, Cato, King Ferry, Moravia, Port Byron, Savannah, Union Springs and Weedsport. Participating organizations included:
Auburn Doubledays
Buffington & Hoatland
Cayuga County (Office Building, Career Works, & Court House)
Cayuga County Chamber of Commerce
Cayuga Lake National Bank (Union Springs & Aurora)
Chemung Canal Trust Company (Grant Ave. & Genesee St., Auburn)
City of Auburn
Dermody Burke & Brown
East Hill Family Medical
Equal Rights Heritage Center/ Auburn Downtown BID
Hammond & Irving
Johnston
Keating Family Dental
King Ferry Corner Store
Loretto—Commons on St. Anthony
MEDENT
Midstate Mutual Insurance Company
Moravia Post Office
Perform 4 Purpose
Procter & Gamble
Savannah Bank (Auburn, Port Byron, & Savannah)
Seymour Public Library District
Smiley’s Florist
Terry’s Food Mart
Tompkins Trust Company
Transportation Project of Cayuga County
Unity House (Wright Ave. & Genesee St., Auburn)
Weedsport Shurfine
Wegmans
Wells College
Zonta Club of Auburn
A special shout out to Johnston who donated the van, gas, and volunteer time for Lott Calendar to drive to 21 of the participating locations. Further, Johnston partnered with Procter & Gamble to donate $1,500 worth of items.
Our partners at the Booker T. Washington Community Center graciously donated the staging and drop off space. Volunteers and staff sorted items before they were then picked up by the Food Providers Network for further sorting and counting.
Everyday bathroom essentials and personal care items shouldn’t be out of reach for those who are working so hard to make ends meets. To the many individuals, organizations, and groups that supported this drive you have truly helped so many people. Through your generosity, you have not only provided physical items, you have supplied hope and dignity.