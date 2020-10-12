United Way of Cayuga County to hold Personal Care Drive

The United Way of Cayuga County will hold its third annual Personal Care Drive Friday, Oct. 16, through Friday, Oct. 23.

The drive is for personal care items such as shampoo, conditioner, toothpaste and toothbrushes, mouthwash, dental floss, razors, shaving cream, hand and body soap, laundry detergent, toilet paper, feminine products, deodorant, diapers and wipes. All items will be donated to county food pantries, soup kitchens and homeless shelters.

Drop-off sites will be located at Bayside Grocery in Fair Haven, Terry's Food Mart in Cato, Savannah Bank in Port Byron, Shurfine in Weedsport, Cayuga Lake National Bank in Union Springs and Aurora, King Ferry Corner Store in King Ferry, the post office in Moravia and the Cayuga County Chamber of Commerce and several more locations in Auburn.

There will also be drive-thru collections Saturday, Oct. 24, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Auburn High School, 250 Lake Ave., Auburn; and from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Terry's Food Mart, 2554 E. Main St., Cato; Cayuga Lake National Bank, 165 Cayuga St., Union Springs; and 10-10 BBQ, Moravia.

For more information, including a full list of drop-off sites in Auburn, visit unitedwayofcayugacounty.org or call (315) 253-9741.

