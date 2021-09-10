United Way of Cayuga County to host Day of Caring, campaign kickoff

The United Way of Cayuga County will host its inaugural Day of Caring and kick off its 2021-2022 campaign on Friday, Sept. 24.

Volunteers will work on projects provided by partner nonprofit agencies in the fields of health and human services from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. that day. To volunteer, visit surveymonkey.com/r/GK8VFPD. The deadline to register is Friday, Sept. 17.

The Day of Caring is led by the chairs of the local United Way's 2021-2022 campaign, Team Nucor: Jason Curtis, Karen Geiger and Jonah Simons.

"We are extremely excited as this year's United Way campaign chair to kick off the campaign with a Day of Caring where, along with community volunteers, we will work with our partner agencies to take care of some projects at their facilities," they said in a news release.

The campaign will kick off with a lunch from 1:30 to 3 p.m. at the Throop Fire Department pavilion, 7159 Beech Tree Road, Throop. The program starts at 2 p.m. Along with the lunch, there will be a personal care drive collecting items like shampoo, conditioner, toothbrushes, toothpaste, mouthwash, dental floss, razors, shaving cream, laundry detergent, toilet paper, soap and more.