United Way of Cayuga County to host Day of Caring, campaign kickoff
COMMUNITY

United Way of Cayuga County to host Day of Caring, campaign kickoff

Items collected at the United Way of Cayuga County's Personal Care Drive in 2018.

The United Way of Cayuga County will host its inaugural Day of Caring and kick off its 2021-2022 campaign on Friday, Sept. 24.

Volunteers will work on projects provided by partner nonprofit agencies in the fields of health and human services from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. that day. To volunteer, visit surveymonkey.com/r/GK8VFPD. The deadline to register is Friday, Sept. 17.

The Day of Caring is led by the chairs of the local United Way's 2021-2022 campaign, Team Nucor: Jason Curtis, Karen Geiger and Jonah Simons.

"We are extremely excited as this year's United Way campaign chair to kick off the campaign with a Day of Caring where, along with community volunteers, we will work with our partner agencies to take care of some projects at their facilities," they said in a news release.

The campaign will kick off with a lunch from 1:30 to 3 p.m. at the Throop Fire Department pavilion, 7159 Beech Tree Road, Throop. The program starts at 2 p.m. Along with the lunch, there will be a personal care drive collecting items like shampoo, conditioner, toothbrushes, toothpaste, mouthwash, dental floss, razors, shaving cream, laundry detergent, toilet paper, soap and more.

To register for the lunch, visit events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/eventReg?oeidk=a07eihja9zn45ba719e&amp;oseq=&c=&ch=. The deadline to register is Wednesday, Sept. 22.

For more information, visit unitedwayofcayugacounty.org.

