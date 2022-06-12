 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
United Way of Cayuga County to host second Day of Caring

The United Way of Cayuga County will host its second annual Day of Caring on Thursday, Aug. 4, and is seeking volunteers to help nonprofits serving local residents.

Projects will range from painting and stair repair to administrative and youth-friendly work. They will be located throughout the county, including Fair Haven and Weedsport, and nonprofits will continue to be accepted through July 15.

Volunteers can register as individuals or teams through July 22.

There will also be a blood drive from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. that day at the Throop Fire Department. Registering in advance is recommended, but a limited number of walk-in appointments will be available.

For more information, or to sign up, visit unitedwayofcayugacounty.org, find the event on Facebook or call Executive Director Kathryn Dennis at (315) 253-9741.

