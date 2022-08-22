Unity House announces two new executives

Unity House of Cayuga County has welcomed two executives this summer, Chief Advancement Officer Christopher Iven and Chief Financial Officer Joanna Viggiano.

Iven comes from Elmcrest Children's Center, where he was director of philanthropy. He will work to advance Unity House's mission by creating deeper relationships with community leaders and growing the nonprofit's endowment. Viggiano, who comes from Two Plus Four Management, will manage the nonprofit's $25 million budget while forming a cohesive team and ensuring its fiscal viability.

“I am excited to work alongside these two new directors,” Unity House CEO Elizabeth Smith said in a news release. “Each brings a new perspective to the good work we’ve been doing, and will challenge us in the future. They bring fresh energy to our mission, and I believe both will inspire us and propel us forward.”

Unity House provides transitional and permanent housing, respite, rehabilitative and employment services for people with mental illness, developmental disabilities and/or substance use disorders from which they are recovering.

For more information, visit unityhouse.com or call (315) 253-6227.