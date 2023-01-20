Unity House of Cayuga County accepting nominations for service award

Unity House of Cayuga County is now accepting nominations for its 13th annual Fred Atkins Community Service Award.

The award is presented every spring in honor of Atkins, a beloved Cayuga County volunteer who passed away in 2009 at the age of 95. The award recognizes an outstanding individual who volunteers in the county and exemplifies Atkins' high moral standards and philanthropic spirit. The winner receives a $250 prize, plus another $250 to donate to a Cayuga County nonprofit of their choice.

Nominations are due by 5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15. The winner will be announced in March, and the award will be presented at Unity House's annual dinner Monday, April 24, which is open to the public.

For more information, or to obtain the nomination form, call (315) 253-6227 ext. 313, visit unityhouse.com/fredatkins.html or email kdbuck@unityhouse.com.