 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COMMUNITY

Unity House of Cayuga County accepting nominations for service award

  • 0
Awards and appreciation

Unity House of Cayuga County held its annual appreciation breakfast at the Hilton Garden Inn in Auburn Oct. 22, 2020, thanking donors and honoring its 2020 award winners before an audience of about 60. On the left, community advocate Timothy Donovan is presented the 10th annual Fred Atkins Community Service Award by Unity House Executive Director Elizabeth Smith, and on the right, Cayuga County Sheriff's Department Lt. Michael Wellauer is presented the Open Arms Award by Unity House Director of Marketing and Development Kelly Buck. 

 Provided

Unity House of Cayuga County is now accepting nominations for its 13th annual Fred Atkins Community Service Award.

The award is presented every spring in honor of Atkins, a beloved Cayuga County volunteer who passed away in 2009 at the age of 95. The award recognizes an outstanding individual who volunteers in the county and exemplifies Atkins' high moral standards and philanthropic spirit. The winner receives a $250 prize, plus another $250 to donate to a Cayuga County nonprofit of their choice.

Nominations are due by 5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15. The winner will be announced in March, and the award will be presented at Unity House's annual dinner Monday, April 24, which is open to the public.

For more information, or to obtain the nomination form, call (315) 253-6227 ext. 313, visit unityhouse.com/fredatkins.html or email kdbuck@unityhouse.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Five sleep resolutions to make this year

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News