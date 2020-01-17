Unity House of Cayuga County accepting service award nominations

Unity House of Cayuga County is accepting nominations for its 10th annual Fred Atkins Community Service Award.

Established in 2011 to honor the memory of its namesake, an outstanding Cayuga County volunteer and 30-year Unity House board member, the award recognizes exceptional people who volunteer in the area and exemplify Atkins' high moral standards and philanthropic spirit, Unity House said in a news release.

The award comes with a prize of $250 for the winner and $250 to a Cayuga County nonprofit of their choice. The winner will also be honored at Unity House's annual board dinner Monday, April 27.

Nominations are due by 5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19. Forms can be found at unityhouse.com/about.

For more information, call (315) 253-6227 ext. 313 or email development@unityhouse.com.

