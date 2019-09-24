Unity House of Cayuga County has announced the addition of David C. Wilder to its board of directors.
Wilder, president of the Illinois-based St. Thérèse of Lisieux Foundation, began his duties in August. The nonprofit foundation fosters national programs to create and enhance what Pope John Paul II called "a culture of life" and "a civilization of Love." A graduate of the Maxwell School of Citizenship at Syracuse University, Wilder also sits on the board of Champions for Life in Sennett.
“David is engaged in this community and brings new insights to the board, especially in terms of fundraising and development,” Unity House Executive Director Liz Smith said in a news release. “He brings fresh eyes to our processes, and his experience on other boards will be in sync with ours. His expertise is most welcome as we continue to make progress on our strategic plan.”
For more information on Unity House, which provides transitional and permanent housing, rehabilitative, respite and employment services for people with disabilities or chemical dependencies from which they're recovering, visit unityhouse.com or call (315) 253-6227 ext. 313.