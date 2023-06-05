Unity House of Cayuga County has announced an addition to its board of directors.

Whitney Kummerow, a partner at Hancock Estabrook LLP, began her duties on the nonprofit's board in April. An expert in labor and employment law, she will help the board navigate the changing relationship between labor and management, Unity House said in a news release.

“That relationship is more important now than at any other time in our history,” Executive Director Liz Smith said. “Having Whitney’s fresh perspective will be tremendously helpful.”

Kummerow recently completed a term on the board of the Food Bank of Central New York. Looking for a new volunteer opportunity, she joined Unity House when she learned it was seeking a board member with her skills to help advance its mission of empowering people with disabilities.

“This sounds like what I’ve been waiting for,” she said. “Helping people with disabilities live fuller lives — that’s something I believe in.”

For more information about Unity House, visit unityhouse.com or call (315) 253-6227.