 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
HEALTH

Unity House of Cayuga County adds to board of directors

  • 0
Lorie Fischer

Lorie Fischer

Unity House of Cayuga County has announced that Lorie Fischer of the Cayuga County Health Department has joined the nonprofit's board of directors.

Fischer has been at the department since 2006, and is its program director and an early intervention official with Services for Children with Special Needs. She previously worked at the E. John Gavras Center in Auburn, as well as North Carolina, Japan and San Diego. She served with the U.S. Marine Corps from 1987 to 1995.

“Lorie has solid experience and knowledge of special needs in Cayuga County,” Unity House CEO Liz Smith said in a news release. “This lends well to the organization because many of the individuals we support need and access those services regularly. Lorie was recommended by the county health department, and I look forward to working with her.”

“I am very excited to be on the Unity House board of directors; I want to remain active in my community,” Fischer added. “I have many years of experience working with the developmentally disabled population. I look forward to being part of a team that helps many people be successful in the community that I live in, work in and love.”

People are also reading…

Unity House provides transitional and permanent housing, respite, rehabilitative and employment services for people with mental illness, developmental disabilities and/or substance use disorders from which they are recovering.

For more information, visit unityhouse.com or call (315) 253-6227.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lioi: 'My very self you knew'

Lioi: 'My very self you knew'

In light of the recent decision of the Supreme Court in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, the eight Catholic bishops of the Dioces…

Dana John Hassan

HASSAN, Dana John, 53, of Auburn, passed away on Wednesday, July 13, 2022. There will be no calling hours or funeral service. Burial will be h…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Hoopes Park's 100th year celebration

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News