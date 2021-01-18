 Skip to main content
Unity House of Cayuga County announces new board member
Unity House of Cayuga County has announced the addition of Kerry Barnes to its board of directors. 

Barnes, who began with the board last month, has served as assistance director of the Tompkins County Public Library Foundation. In that role, she directs public fundraising and development initiatives. She's previously worked as the director of development at both Longview and Historic Ithaca. She's a member of the Association of Fundraising Professionals, Finger Lakes Chapter, and the TCAT advisory board.

“I’m looking forward to working with Kerry; I like her energy,” Executive Director Liz Smith said in a press release. “Kerry has years of experience in non-profit fundraising and development, and that was an area of expertise we wished to fill on our board. Her skill sets fit nicely with our needs, and I’m sure she will bring new insight to our work.”

Barnes has a bachelor's degree in communications from Ithaca College, and master’s degrees in elementary education and reading education from Alfred University.

Kerry Barnes

Unity House provides transitional and permanent housing and respite, rehabilitative and employment services for people with mental illness, developmental disabilities and/or chemical dependencies from which they are recovering.

For more information, visit unityhouse.com or call (315) 253-6227.

