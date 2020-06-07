Unity House of Cayuga County announces new program director

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Unity House of Cayuga County has announced the promotion of Judi Magee from assistant director to program director of the agency's mental health residential program.

Magee, who has been with the agency since 2017, began her new duties in May, replacing the director of 18 years, Sue Morley. Magee now oversees about 110 residents in supportive housing programs in Wayne, Tompkins and Cayuga counties. She also manages 47 treatment apartments and supervises nearly 40 of the nonprofit's employees.

“I am excited to take a fresh look at running this department,” Unity House COO Darlene Podolak said in a news release. “Judi has a lot of experience inside and outside of the agency, and she is wonderful at supporting individuals with chronic mental illnesses. She is very forward-focused, and already has goals laid out for the next six months to three years.”

Unity House provides transitional and permanent housing and respite, rehabilitative and employment services for people with mental illness, developmental disabilities and/or chemical dependencies from which they are recovering.

For more information, visit unityhouse.com or call (315) 253-6227.

