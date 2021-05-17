Unity House of Cayuga County announces promotion

Unity House of Cayuga County has announced the promotion of Shannon Engle Coccimiglio from day services manager to director of Unity Employment Services. With a B.S. in social work from Keuka College and an M.S.W. from University at Buffalo, she has been with the agency since 2018. She previously was manager of Unity House's Without Walls day program in Ithaca.

In her new role, Coccimiglio will oversee 15 staff and three employment offices in Auburn, Syracuse and Geneva. UES prepares people with disabilities for competitive work in the community.

“I am thrilled to join the Unity House director team,” she said in a news release. “When I joined the agency, I envisioned myself becoming a director and now here I am! And now the ‘real work’ begins. Goals I have for UES include increasing referrals, streamlining processes and procedures, and ultimately increasing the number of people we connect with competitive and meaningful employment.”