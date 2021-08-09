Unity House of Cayuga County hires director of mental health program

“I applied (to Unity House) because I read some wonderful reviews online about Unity House and amazing collaborations in the community,” she said in a news release. “Unity House provides a full spectrum of services through (the Office of Mental Health, Office for People with Developmental Disabilities and Office of Addiction Services and Supports) and I loved the idea of having all these services under one roof. My goal is to have more participants attend groups onsite now that the world is starting to reopen, and perhaps offer groups in other locations while maintaining confidentiality.”