Unity House of Cayuga County hires director of mental health program

Unity House of Cayuga County has announced the hiring of Nyka Phelps as its new director of the PROSperity outpatient mental health program.
Located at 146 North St., the program stands for Personalized Recovery Oriented Services. Phelps, who began in July, supervises six employees while managing the program and the peer empowerment programs Unity House administers.
Phelps holds a Master of Social Work from Syracuse University, and is a licensed master social worker and licensed clinical social worker. She most recently worked as a psychiatric social worker at an inpatient unit at St. Joseph's Hospital in Syracuse.
“I applied (to Unity House) because I read some wonderful reviews online about Unity House and amazing collaborations in the community,” she said in a news release. “Unity House provides a full spectrum of services through (the Office of Mental Health, Office for People with Developmental Disabilities and Office of Addiction Services and Supports) and I loved the idea of having all these services under one roof. My goal is to have more participants attend groups onsite now that the world is starting to reopen, and perhaps offer groups in other locations while maintaining confidentiality.”
Unity House provides transitional and permanent housing, respite, rehabilitative and employment services for people with mental illness, developmental disabilities and/or substance use disorders from which they are recovering.