Unity House of Cayuga County has hired Ryan Morrell as its new director of the PROSperity mental health program, the agency announced in a news release.
Morell began his new duties in October, and they include direct oversight of six staff and monitoring of all operations of the agency's Personalized Recovery Oriented Services program.
“I am looking forward to working with Ryan at PROS and Peer Empowerment Services,” Unity House Chief Operating Officer Darlene Podolak said in a news release. “He brings experience in the field and a commitment to his local community that will provide leadership and growth to the services we offer.”
You have free articles remaining.
Morrell, who has an M.S. in mental health counseling from SUNY Oswego, was most recently the director of criminal and family court programs at Cayuga Counseling Services.
“I have been watching Unity House grow exponentially over the past 10 years and am proud to help it continue in this direction,” Morrell said in the release. “Over the years, I have collaborated with Unity House staff on multiple occasions and always been impressed. The staff and participants at PROS have been receptive to the adjustment, and I am looking forward to providing the agency 100% of my time and effort to further the mission of enriching and empowering the lives of those in our community.”
For more information, visit unityhouse.com or call (315) 253-6227.